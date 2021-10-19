EACS board member reflects on masks-optional decision

An East Allen County Schools board member reflected Tuesday on the split decision six weeks ago to remain a mask-optional district.

"While not the easiest decision for some, I think it was the right one," Ron Turpin said during board member comments. "I think as you look at East Allen, we don't have nearly the angst and drama that they had for other school systems. I think we still have civility here."

Turpin said the district is "moving in the right direction" even though he isn't satisfied with quarantines and contact tracing.

Earlier in the meeting, he was the only board member who voted against a security camera installation project affecting 12 buildings because the devices would support contact tracing efforts in addition to improving security.

Applied Technology is set to do the work for $203,719.

Turpin said he appreciates that people in EACS are respectful to each other even if they don't always agree.

