Corona attends FWCS meeting from New Jersey

Steve Corona thanked his fellow Fort Wayne Community Schools board members for letting him make a long Monday meeting even longer.

Corona, who was in New Jersey visiting his daughter, attended by phone. This required the board to take roll-call votes on every item rather than voice votes.

The agenda was unusually long, containing 19 items requiring action under "new business." Typically, the board has fewer than 10 such items to approve, but the board met only once this month instead of twice.

"I appreciate the opportunity to sit in on the board meeting starring Darren Hess," Corona said, referring to the facilities director.

Hess had 11 items on the agenda.

In addition to participating by phone from his son-in-law's den, Corona said he watched the meeting via YouTube on an iPad, and he had agenda materials displayed on a personal computer.

"The technology saved me tonight," he said.

