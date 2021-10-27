A predictable move

Some of the decisions on the 40 budget cuts Fort Wayne City Council members went over Tuesday were predictable.

Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, proposed cuts to four Community Economic Development Income Tax funds in the Community Development Division’s budget — $650,000 in the Incentive Fund, $685,000 for infrastructure and maintenance/tax increment financing replacement, $250,000 for the Economic Development Alliance and $125,000 for business development.

Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, also suggested the cut to the Incentive Fund, and he voted with Arp to approve each of the cuts. It wasn’t a surprise considering that both councilmen regularly vote in opposition to tax abatements requested by Community Development.

However, the rest of council felt differently, and many members praised the work of Nancy Townsend, Community Development director, in the last year during a meeting earlier in the month.

Each of the proposed CEDIT cuts to Community Development failed with a 7-2 vote.

"That one was shocking," Arp exclaimed sarcastically after the fourth consecutive 7-2 vote.

