Repurposing a historic phrase

Fort Wayne City Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, borrowed the words of Martin Luther King Jr. at the start of a marathon meeting Tuesday.

City Council’s longest meeting of the year is the final meeting in October when the members go over cuts before finalizing the following year’s city budget.

"This meeting is normally a 4-hour meeting," Hines said before he paused as he started to smile, "and I have a dream... that it won’t be."

The council members and audience burst into laughter, which was a light way to start the tense long meeting.

And Hines technically got his wish. The meeting ended after 3.5 hours.

