Deductive reasoning

Rarely do the Allen County commissioners hear of a cost deduction for a previously approved project.

Vance Hernandez, the county director of buildings and grounds, asked the commissioners to approve a change order on the Allen County Jail’s fire alarm system project. Engineers on the project found that the detectors didn’t need the 358 test switches they included in the original project.

The change resulted in a deduction from the $379,095 project of $16,632.

"Vance, you had me at deduction," said Commissioner Nelson Peters, partially quoting the romantic comedy "Jerry Maguire."

The commissioners approved the deduction unanimously.

