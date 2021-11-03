Council voted on 15 cuts

Fort Wayne City Council members, who spent hours going over city budget presentations and cuts in October, were able to vacate this week’s meeting.

The council members went over more than 50 cuts during the Oct. 26 meeting, at the end of which the roughly $290 million budget was formally approved.

The majority of the cuts were proposed by Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, who was followed by Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, with nine cuts and Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, with six cuts. Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, proposed four cuts, and Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, proposed two cuts.

Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, and Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, each proposed one cut, and Councilmen Geoff Paddock, D-5th, and Glynn Hines, D-at large, didn’t propose any. Multiple council members proposed the same cuts in several cases.

Ensley, who is also council president, said the numbers don’t reflect a member’s willingness to make cuts. He used the example of supporting several of Jehl’s cuts, even though he didn’t also propose them.

Of the 55 cuts, 17 were withdrawn before the meeting and 25 were withdrawn, typically after questions were answered, during the meeting.

The members voted on a total of 15 cuts. Four were passed, and 11 failed to get at least five votes of support.

