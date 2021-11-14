Holdman wants redrawn Senate district

GOP Sen. Travis Holdman has announced he will seek reelection to the Indiana Senate in 2022 to represent Senate District 19 – which will include Allen County.

That district currently includes all or portions of Adams, Blackford, Grant, Huntington, Jay and Wells counties. But under the newly drawn boundary maps, the district will comprise Adams, Wells, Jay, and Blackford counties and a portion of Allen County.

“During my tenure in the state Senate, I have kept my promise to fight for the citizens of northeast Indiana and be a strong voice for our shared conservative values at the Statehouse,” Holdman said.

“With everything going on in Washington D.C. at the federal level of government, it is more important than ever that we keep strong, conservative leadership in Indianapolis.”

Holdman has served in the Senate since March 2008.

An attorney and consultant, Holdman currently serves as majority caucus chairman and chairman of the Senate Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy.

He is also a member of the senate committees on Appropriations and Rules and Legislative Procedure.

“Serving the citizens of Senate District 19 is an honor and a privilege,” Holdman said. “I am appreciative that my fellow neighbors trusted me to serve them at the Statehouse, and I hope they allow me to continue fighting for northeast Indiana for another term.”

Holdman was a deputy prosecutor and county councilman in Wells County.

Out with the old

Gov. Eric Holcomb's offices are getting a facelift.

Last week, the lobby area was blocked off by yellow tape and plastic, and the public entrance moved around the corner.

Spokeswoman Erin Murphy said they are removing the decades-old carpet and remediating the asbestos flooring underneath in the office lobby and two adjacent offices. They are also hoping the original wood floors can be restored rather than carpeted.

In addition, the lobby and adjacent offices will be painted and eventually have new furniture. In the governor's office itself, some painting and plaster repair will take place.

Murphy didn't have a cost estimate but said the work is being paid for with donations.

It means what?

One word in a special ordinance gave Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, pause during Tuesday's Fort Wayne City Council meeting – “recapitalization.”

The special ordinance is to expand the economic development target area of Electric Works in preparation for the project's second phase.

The ordinance's intention is “to induce private recapitalization in certain areas” of Fort Wayne.

Arp asked Andrea Robinson, the city's economic development administrator, to define the word “recapitalize.” Robinson said she thinks the word means the investors would increase investment within the area to spur economic growth.

Arp said the ordinance was the first time he has seen the word used that way.

“Recapitalization usually means someone who has done Chapter 11 or some other type of issue where they are having to have their capital structure changed or a change of ownership, that sort of thing,” he said.

“So it's kind of unusual to see that particular word used in the ordinance.”

Joe Bonahoom, City Council attorney, tried to further clarify the term. Arp said it's “probably not the best term.”

“Well, you'll have to take up the state legislature on that one,” Bonahoom said.

Arp, who has brought up issues with the state legislature several times during council meetings, quickly replied, “There's a lot I'd like to take up with the state legislature.”

Devan Filchak of The Journal Gazette contributed to this column.

Political Notebook wants to hear from you. Send your burning questions or tips about state and local government or politics to nkelly@jg.net and we will attempt to get you answers.