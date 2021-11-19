Harper compliments former County Council members

The Allen County Council should be proud of the presence it had at Fort Wayne City Council's meeting, the county council's attorney says.

No current County Council members were at the City Council meeting Tuesday, but a couple of former members were.

Mitch Harper on Thursday commended City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, who is a former County Council member, for speaking up during a discussion of a potential acquisition of the Allen County Regional Water and Sewer District by City Utilities. Tucker said Tuesday that City Utilities officials only presented the happy side of the story before sharing her concerns about representation on the sewer district board.

City Council later voted to table the matter until the next meeting so that concerns about representation voiced by multiple council members can be addressed.

Harper, a former city councilman, also said County Council was also represented well by Joel Benz, who resigned from the council in October to take over as Three Rivers Ambulance Authority's executive director.

Benz was invited to the City Council meeting to share an update about how the ambulance authority is handling recruitment. The authority's board approved an emergency declaration earlier this year after its contractor broke the contract with unreasonably slow response times.