City Council shuffles December meetings

Fort Wayne City Council announced some schedule changes this week as the end of the year approaches.

City Council will not meet Tuesday, in part because it is the fifth Tuesday of the month. The council also will not meet on Dec. 28 because it won't have the minimum number of members, which is five, in attendance.

City Council still has business to do this year. A special regular meeting was set for Dec. 7 after the committee session, which is held for discussion but not passage.

At that meeting, council members will consider bringing a request to approve the Allen County Regional Water and Sewer District acquisition by Fort Wayne City Utilities. The full agenda for the meeting will be posted to the city's website Dec. 3.

dfilchak@jg.net