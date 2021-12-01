Prioritizing school board issues

The Southwest Allen County Schools board president tried to describe his appreciation Wednesday that 29 people applied for an open trustee seat.

"I'm delighted to have so much enthusiasm regarding the board because in my first four years as a board member, I don't believe we had 29 visitors just to come watch meetings in that time," Bradley Mills said. "It's great to see the enthusiasm."

Mills attended Wednesday's meeting specifically for the final selection. Moments before the meeting started, he explained to the audience he was late for a family engagement, so he didn't intend to stay for the entire meeting.

"I did not want to miss this vote tonight," Mills said. "After the vote's done for the board member, I'm going to leave. It's not because I'm angry. It's just because I've got to go. I just want to make that perfectly clear."

Board members helped hasten his departure. They agreed to move the item from the end of the agenda to the top, after the consent agenda.

