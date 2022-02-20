Woodlan grad makes his voice heard as intern

Woodlan Junior-Senior High School graduate Steven Dellinger has the most nerve-wracking job in the Indiana House.

Known as the reader, Dellinger has to announce literally everything the House does on the floor from the microphone – often at breakneck speed. He announces committee schedules, calls bills and reads resolutions and amendments.

He has to know how to pronounce words including “sequestration” and “reciprocity” and not break a sweat.

Dellinger is interning with Rep. Dave Heine, R-Fort Wayne, during the 2022 legislative session.

The Harlan native is the son of Brig and Marla Dellinger and a junior at Purdue University Fort Wayne majoring in finance and political science.

“It's been an amazing opportunity to connect with state representatives and not only learn about the issues facing Indiana, but help tackle them as well,” Dellinger said. “This internship has been the highlight of my college career, by far.”

As a policy intern, Dellinger also analyzes amendments and bills, helps prepare committee reports for legislators and researches Indiana Code for the caucus.

“We are very fortunate to have such exemplary students like Steven interning with us,” Heine said. “Hardworking interns contribute so much to our staff and are a huge help during the legislative session.

“It really is inspiring to see them take such a great interest in government and service, especially at such a young age.”

Each year, the House of Representatives offers paid internship opportunities to college students, law school students, graduate students and recent college graduates for the duration of the legislative session.

Concert dreams are made of this

If you could choose a musical artist to see perform at Memorial Coliseum, who would it be?

A few Allen County Council members shared their preferences Thursday while dreaming about a busy show schedule after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melanie Henkes, the Coliseum's new executive vice president and general manager, mentioned some of the upcoming concerts, including rock bands Korn and Megadeth and country singer Jason Aldean, during a Coliseum update at the County Council meeting.

“I was disappointed that we couldn't get Garth (Brooks), ya know?” Councilman Tom Harris, R-2nd, asked lightheartedly. “I mean, Garth goes back to Notre Dame. What's up with that already?”

Henkes said her ideal acts would be Adele or Beyoncé. Councilwoman Sheila Campbell-Curry, D-1st, enthusiastically agreed and quickly shouted, “Beyoncé!”

As much as many residents would love their favorite musicians to perform nearby, Henkes said not everyone is willing to pay the high-dollar ticket costs for top-tier concerts.

“Beyoncé comes with a pretty penny, let me tell you,” Henkes said.

Councilman Paul Lagemann, R-3rd, made a suggestion before moving on from the topic.

“I would like to suggest that the Dropkick Murphys are a pretty good value,” he said, referring to the American Celtic punk band. “So maybe consider that.”

Essential job has family ties

Republican Sen. Justin Busch of Fort Wayne was following in his grandfather's footsteps – kind of.

Busch explained Thursday that he was carrying a bill in the Senate that affects trash haulers' contracts, and his grandfather's first job was picking up trash.

It was the early 1900s and the grandfather had only an eighth grade education. He sometimes was paid in coins – and sometimes in shots of whiskey.

The bill Busch was trying to sell would allow Fort Wayne and other cities to hire trash haulers even if the company doesn't submit the lowest bids. The legislation was written because of problems Fort Wayne has had with its trash hauler, Red River Waste Solutions, which was awarded a contract after submitting the lowest bid in 2017.

A Senate committee passed the bill, which now goes to the full Senate.

Political Notebook wants to hear from you. Send your burning questions or tips about state and local government or politics to nkelly@jg.net and we will attempt to get you answers.