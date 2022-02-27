Brown gets high marks leading gun bill meeting

Some might have thought it was just a normal legislative hearing, but Wednesday's Senate Judiciary Committee meeting was like watching a chess match.

It was noticeable that Fort Wayne Republican Sen. Liz Brown, the committee's chairwoman, wasn't the biggest fan of the bill to eliminate licenses to carry handguns in the state.

She asked sharp questions of those in support, offered amendments to vastly change the bill and argued with her GOP colleagues.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said the Republican caucus did not force Brown to hear the bill.

Three Democrats and two of the Republicans on the committee, including Brown, were clearly against the proposal. Five Republicans seemed clearly in support. That left one Republican – Sen. Sue Glick of LaGrange – as the swing vote. She didn't ask questions and went back and forth on the amendments offered. If she was a no, House Bill 1077 would die.

Legislators from both sides hung in – no one leaving, and some even canceling appointments – knowing every vote counted.

In the end, six Republicans stripped the bill – including Glick – and an amended bill passed to the floor. The bill died Thursday, but legislative leaders promised to revive it.

So how did Bray think Brown handled the situation?

“It was a really difficult hearing. Nine hours. It's hard to keep things going in a smooth way, especially when there's lots of passions on both sides of an issue,” he said. “I credit Sen. Brown for taking the time to let everybody talk. I mean, talk about vetting an issue. That was a real opportunity for people to weigh in. And I value her for that. So, I appreciate her and the entire committee's efforts.”

They care

A Fort Wayne city councilman used his final comments during Tuesday's meeting to defend the Republican council members who didn't want to discuss city employees' union rights.

City Council Democrats brought back an ordinance to reinstate collective bargaining, which was only discussed because Republican Councilman Jason Arp supported its introduction. The rest of the Republican members voted against discussing unions.

After more than an hour of discussion, the five Republicans – Paul Ensley, Tom Didier, Russ Jehl, Tom Freistroffer and Arp – voted against it. The ordinance, which would allow one union for city employees and one for City Utilities, failed with only four votes of support. These came from Democratic Councilwomen Sharon Tucker and Michelle Chambers and Councilmen Geoff Paddock and Glynn Hines.

Hines thanked Arp for his support to move the conversation but shared frustration that city employees would not regain the bargaining rights removed in 2014. Some Democrats said their votes showed they cared.

Freistroffer used his closing comments to explain that he still cares about city employees even though he is a Republican and voted against collective bargaining. He added that he will work to help city employees who contact him with problems.

“I care very much about my employees,” he said. “I think all of us, Republicans or Democrats, should realize that if somebody gets a hold of an employee problem, we do care.”

Hines responded during his closing comments.

“When we say we care, we need to show it through our work,” he said.

Encouragement

Allen County Commissioner Rich Beck noticed a change he finds encouraging when discussing the county jail.

During a public hearing Friday, the commissioners heard a presentation about options to address the jail's overcrowding problem without new construction. The study and hearing are required by state law as the first steps of looking into building a new county facility.

Some people supported the option of building a new jail, which would cost about $300 million. Some people asked officials to look closer at programming and staffing issues that could reduce the jail's population.

“What I was encouraged by was mental health seemed to be the largest factor,” Beck said. “I think for so long this country has refused to talk about mental health, and the problem has only grown exponentially over the years. I was really pleased to see it was front of mind for everybody.”

Devan Filchak of The Journal Gazette contributed to this column.

Political Notebook wants to hear from you. Send your burning questions or tips about state and local government or politics to nkelly@jg.net and we will attempt to get you answers.