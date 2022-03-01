Boundaries, please, City Council president urges

The Fort Wayne City Council president started the weekly meeting by setting a boundary — a physical one.

Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, said the council has had issues with people breaching the dais — the raised area where council members and staff sit. A short wall separates the dais from the audience, but people can walk behind the short wall through gaps on each side of the room.

Arp asked the public to respect the wall separation that has long been there in the City Council Chambers at Citizens Square.

“I apologize for doing that upfront, but I didn’t want to forget to say this,” Arp said. “It’s very important, and we just want to go ahead and institute that beginning tonight.”

People have passed the unofficial boundary a couple of times recently, so he wanted to make the boundary official, Arp said after the meeting.

“Nothing where there’s been any threats or anything like that, but it showed potential,” he said. “As president, if someone brings that up to me, I have the responsibility to do something about it.”

dfilchak@jg.net