FWCS officials celebrate death of House Bill 1134

Monday's Fort Wayne Community Schools meeting ended with a brief celebration upon Superintendent Mark Daniel's announcement that the Senate Republican caucus killed a controversial education bill.

After the cheers and applause died down, Daniel thanked board members, teachers and community leaders who voiced opposition to House Bill 1134, a curriculum transparency bill inspired by a nationwide debate on race.

The board previously passed a resolution against the proposed legislation.

Board member Rohli Booker said in a statement after the meeting that Monday's outcome was a testament to the power of advocacy.

"I want to thank educators, parents, students, businesses and community members and leaders for uniting against legislation that would have been detrimental to public education and the communities we live in and serve," Booker said. "This is a win for all Hoosiers, but we must remain vigilant, informed and engaged to ensure this type of legislation does not come back."

Anne Duff, board president, welcomed the news with some caution.

"What Rohli and I learned at the Statehouse was a bill is not really dead until the session is over," Duff said during the meeting, eliciting chuckles.

"That's true," Daniel added.

asloboda@jg.net