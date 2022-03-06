Sagamore of the Wabash bestowed on Souder

Former Congressman Mark Souder was in good spirits when he accepted the Sagamore of the Wabash award from Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Rep. Martin Carbaugh, R-Fort Wayne, who requested the honor, delivered the award to Souder at his home Feb. 19. Souder is fighting inoperable pancreatic cancer.

“Congressman Mark Souder's service to northeast Indiana and our nation was worthy of this honor,” Carbaugh said. “He always made our veterans and military a priority. He consistently fought for our VA hospital, the 122nd, and the unborn. For all of that and more it was an honor to be able to give this recognition to him.”

The Sagamore is one of the highest honors a governor can bestow and, officials said, celebrates Souder's humanity in living, loyalty in friendship, wisdom in council and inspiration in leadership.

Drawing a line

Fort Wayne's City Council president started the most recent weekly meeting by setting a boundary – a physical one.

Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, said the council has had issues with people breaching the dais – the raised area where council members and staff sit. A short wall separates the dais from the audience, but people can walk behind the short wall through gaps on each side of the room.

Arp asked the public to respect the wall separation that has long been in the City Council chambers at Citizens Square.

“I apologize for doing that upfront, but I didn't want to forget to say this,” Arp said. “It's very important, and we just want to go ahead and institute that beginning tonight.”

People have passed the unofficial boundary a couple of times recently, so he wanted to make the boundary official, Arp said after the meeting.

“Nothing where there's been any threats or anything like that, but it showed potential,” he said. “As president, if someone brings that up to me, I have the responsibility to do something about it.”

Celebrating 'win'

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board meeting ended Monday with a brief celebration after Superintendent Mark Daniel's announcement that the Senate Republican caucus killed a controversial education bill.

After the cheers and applause died down, Daniel thanked board members, teachers and community leaders who voiced opposition to House Bill 1134, a curriculum transparency bill inspired by a nationwide debate on race.

The board previously passed a resolution against the proposed legislation.

Board member Rohli Booker said in a statement after the meeting that Monday's outcome was a testament to the power of advocacy.

“I want to thank educators, parents, students, businesses and community members and leaders for uniting against legislation that would have been detrimental to public education and the communities we live in and serve,” Booker said. “This is a win for all Hoosiers, but we must remain vigilant, informed and engaged to ensure this type of legislation does not come back.”

Anne Duff, board president, welcomed the news with some caution.

“What Rohli and I learned at the Statehouse was a bill is not really dead until the session is over,” Duff said during the meeting, eliciting chuckles.

“That's true,” Daniel added.

Ashley Sloboda and Devan Filchak of The Journal Gazette contributed to this column.

