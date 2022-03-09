Physical barriers separate council from public

The Fort Wayne City Council president recognized Tuesday the stanchions that are now in place to separate the public from council members.

Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, set the official rule March 1 that only council members and authorized staff are allowed onto the dais that is separated from the public by a short, partial wall.

The separation was clear Tuesday. Stanchions were placed at the openings on each side of the partial wall.

Arp thanked the city clerk's office for putting the physical barriers in place.