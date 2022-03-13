2 from area placed on Libertarian slate

The Libertarian Party of Indiana during its annual state convention nominated its slate for the 2022 election.

Members chose their candidates last weekend for U.S. Senate, secretary of state, state auditor, three congressional districts and multiple state House seats.

In the contested race for the U.S. Senate seat, the delegates selected James Sceniak of Johnson County. Sceniak and William Henry, the other candidate for the post, debated each other the day before.

Jeffrey Maurer of Hamilton County was chosen for secretary of state. Due to his active military service, he accepted the nomination in a pre-recorded video message, a news release said. He returns in a few weeks to hit the campaign trail.

Other nominees are John Schick of Porter County for state auditor; Josh Vergiels of Kosciusko County for Indiana House District 22; and Morgan Rigg of DeKalb County for Indiana House District 52.

Giving council some space

The Fort Wayne City Council president recognized Tuesday the stanchions that are now in place to separate the public from council members.

Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, set the official rule March 1 that only council members and authorized staff are allowed onto the dais that is separated from the public by a short, partial wall.

The separation was clear Tuesday. Stanchions were placed at the openings on each side of the partial wall.

Arp thanked the city clerk's office for putting the physical barriers in place.

Right to Life endorsements

The Right to Life of Northeast Indiana Political Action Committee recently announced endorsements ahead of the May 3 primary election.

The group believes the candidates will be “dependable voices on pro-life issues for northeast Indiana.” All are Republicans.

• U.S. representative, 3rd District: Jim Banks

• State House District 50: Dan Leonard

• State House District 51: Dennis J. Zent

• State House District 52: Ben Smaltz

• State House District. 79: Matthew S. Lehman

• State House District 81: Martin Carbaugh

• State House District 82: Davyd J. Jones

• State House District 85: Dave Heine

• State Senate District 14: Both GOP candidates won an endorsement – Ron Turpin and Tyler Johnson.

• State Senate District 15: Elizabeth Brown

• State Senate District 17: Andy Zay

• State Senate District 19: Travis Holdman

• Allen County sheriff: Both Republican candidates won an endorsement – Mitch McKinney and Troy Hershberger

• Allen County auditor: Nicholas D. Jordan

• Allen County Circuit Court clerk: Chris Nancarrow

• Allen County commissioner, District 2: Therese Brown

• Allen County commissioner, District 3: Richard Beck

• Allen County Council, District 1: Josh Hale

• Allen County Council, District 2: Tom Harris

• Allen County Council, District 3: Paul Lagemann

• Allen County Council, District 4: Don Wyss

• Allen County recorder: Nicole Keesling

