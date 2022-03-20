SACS reexamines public comment period

A parent's complaint about the timing of public comment at Southwest Allen County Schools board meetings might just prompt change.

The five members currently give attendees up to three minutes to talk after the board's business is done, provided speakers sign up before the start of the meeting.

That system doesn't work, parent Shawn McCarthy said Tuesday.

For example, McCarthy said he didn't anticipate concerns with the 2022-23 student handbooks when the topic appeared as a discussion item on the March 1 agenda without supplemental details. He had to wait until Tuesday's meeting to publicly voice his concerns. By then, it was too late.

“You get to speak after the decision's already been made,” McCarthy told the board.

“I'm going to tell you, you're right,” board President Brad Mills said. “I want to address it.”

It appears Mills will. After adjournment, Mills approached Superintendent Park Ginder, asking what it would take to hold public comment earlier in the meeting.

The board's next scheduled meeting is at 7 p.m. April 12.

In September, SACS changed its policy about public participation at meetings for the first time in 17 years to bring clarity to a process the district was using. Along with setting time limits, the policy states speakers can be asked to leave when not adhering to reasonable decorum, and they might be interrupted or asked to stop in certain instances, such as when their statement is too lengthy, abusive, obscene or irrelevant, among other rules.

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill Monday giving Hoosiers a legal right to speak at school board meetings. House Bill 1130 requires boards to allow each attendee the opportunity to comment. It does not say for how long.

The legislation came after contentious school board meetings last year caused a few districts to stop allowing public comment. It takes effect July 1.

Lieutenant governor on mission in Israel

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch is visiting Israel at the invitation of State Government Leadership Foundation. Crouch will be in the country for a trade mission and was scheduled to arrive Friday.

“This trade mission presents a terrific opportunity to further develop relationships with industry leaders in tech, agriculture and manufacturing in the Middle East,” Crouch said in a statement. “Indiana and our nation have strong ties to Israel, and I am excited to meet with Israeli leaders and further grow our relationship.”

Crouch will be part of a delegation that includes five other lieutenant governors from across the nation.

The delegation is scheduled to meet with several high-ranking Israeli government officials, including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll and Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov, a news release said.

The trip will also include stops at agricultural areas and defense facilities.

Crouch is scheduled to return to Indiana on Wednesday. The trip is being paid for by State Government Leadership Foundation.

Next up for Israel trip: Gov. Holcomb

Gov. Eric J. Holcomb, Adjutant General R. Dale Lyles – representing the Indiana National Guard – and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers will lead an economic development trip to Slovakia and Israel later this month.

The upcoming trip will help the governor build on his focus of increasing Indiana's international engagement and cultivating new business relationships and people-to-people ties in central Europe and the Middle East, a Friday news release said. While encouraging collaborative opportunities to advance innovation and investment, the delegation will also be making a humanitarian statement.

“This visit also provides an opportunity to do what's right and offer Hoosier support through humanitarian efforts to the Ukrainians who have found refuge in Slovakia and the greater region,” Holcomb said in a statement. “As Hoosiers we continue to do our part from Indiana, but we have an opportunity to prove our support and commitment to Ukrainians whose lives are being directly impacted by the Russian invasion.”

Holcomb, Chambers, Lyles and first lady Janet Holcomb will depart for Slovakia on March 27, and finish the trip in Israel. They are scheduled to return to Indiana on April 2. This trip comes weeks ahead of Indiana hosting the inaugural Global Economic Summit, which will welcome delegations from both Slovakia and Israel.

Zoning assurances

An official assured the Fort Wayne City Council that the increased zoning for a gas station on North Anthony Boulevard will keep it from expanding.

The council on Tuesday approved a request to rezone the BP gas station at North Anthony Boulevard and Lake Avenue from limited commercial to general commercial.

The zoning ordinance was changed in 2019 to no longer allow special uses, such as operating a gas station, for limited commercial plots next to residential properties. Neighbors attending a plan commission hearing complained about the upkeep of the gas station and raised concerns that it could expand.

Michelle Wood, senior planner, said the general commercial rezoning won't allow for an expansion because the property is less than half an acre. Onkar Oil initially asked for a few common uses many gas stations ask for, Wood said, but the plan commission decided the site wasn't big enough to allow truck fueling or a car wash.

Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, said the gas station's uses will still be more restricted than when it had a limited commercial zoning before the 2019 ordinance changes. He said the changes were made to protect neighborhoods.

Devan Filchak and Lisa Green of The Journal Gazette contributed to this column.

Political Notebook wants to hear from you. Send your burning questions or tips about state and local government or politics to nkelly@jg.net and we will try to get you answers.