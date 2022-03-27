Banks tags along with Leonard on stump

It's that time of year again – when politicians start knocking on doors to campaign for reelection.

Third District U.S. Congressman Jim Banks recently lent his help to state Rep. Dan Leonard, R-Huntington, who has a primary matchup with Lorissa Sweet in May.

Sweet is a Wabash County councilwoman seeking the House District 50 GOP nomination.

There are 40 contested GOP state legislative primaries – the most in several decades.

Leonard said he didn't knock on doors two years ago because of COVID-19 but is glad to be back talking to citizens. He called it the most effective way to communicate with constituents.

Banks walked with Leonard for about two hours – using an app to target Republican primary voters.

Leonard said 90% of the people appreciate the stop, and he tries not to take up too much of their time. Many times, people want to talk about federal issues that state lawmakers don't control – inflation, gas prices, Ukraine.

But last week was different. Leonard heard from a lot of people who opposed Gov. Eric Holcomb's veto of a transgender sports bill that would ban transgender girls from participating in K-12 girls sports.

He also let them know they would be receiving a $125 taxpayer refund check soon because of higher-than-expected state revenues.

Pickleball passion

Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, couldn't resist smiling as she read a request to add about 18 pickleball courts to parks at the Tuesday meeting.

“You'll be happy about this one, Councilman (Tom) Didier,” Tucker said, to which he enthusiastically agreed.

Renovations will be done by K&M Asphalt Sealing Maintenance on tennis courts at Lakeside, Hamilton, Foster, Kettler and Tillman parks. Some tennis courts will be made into pickleball courts while other tennis courts are renovated.

“I know it sounds crazy,” said Didier, R-3rd, as other members chuckled. “But it's probably one of the fastest growing sports in the United States.”

Didier's wife frequently plays pickleball, a sport that combines elements of several racket sports. But pickleball has been more of a challenge for Didier himself.

“It frustrates the crud out of me,” he said. “I'd rather play tennis.”

Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said he also loves to play tennis, so he wanted to make sure pickleball isn't a short-lived fad. After he was assured, the council members unanimously approved the project, which will cost about $180,000.

Investment return

With Tax Day around the corner, WalletHub released a report on states with the best and worst taxpayer return on investment. And Indiana is neither the best nor the worst.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, said last week that it used 30 metrics to compare the quality and efficiency of state-government services across five categories – education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution – taking into account the different rates at which citizens are taxed in each state.

States with the top return on investment are New Hampshire, Florida, South Dakota, Georgia and Virginia. Those with the worst are Hawaii, New Mexico, North Dakota, California and New York.

Indiana came smack in the middle at 26. The state's highest marks came in health and infrastructure/pollution while education and economy need improvement.

Red states have a better taxpayer return on investment on average than blue states, according to the study.

Devan Filchak of The Journal Gazette contributed to this column.

Political Notebook wants to hear from you. Send your burning questions or tips about state and local government or politics to nkelly@jg.net and we will attempt to get you answers.