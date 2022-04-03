In this case, breaking up not so hard to do

Fort Wayne City Council members and other officials sounded as though they were cheering on a divorce.

Analogies to the legal end of the city's marriage to Red River Waste Solutions, its trash and recycling hauler since 2018, were flying around the council meeting room as members examined the transition agreement Tuesday night. The Texas-based company is undergoing Chapter 11 reorganizational bankruptcy.

As council members scrutinized non-negotiable elements of the agreement, Tim Haffner, the city's corporation attorney, reminded them that this is good news. Soon, the city will be done with Red River as its solid waste remover.

The agreement ensures service from Red River through June 30. The city hopes to have a new trash and recycling hauler ready to start July 1.

But Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, had to break from the metaphorical narrative for a moment. He said he's “a little queasy” on moving forward with another marriage – or another contractor – so quickly.

“If this is like going through a divorce, normally you wait a while before you engage in a new relationship,” he said. “This is kind of like you're going from one to another without really taking a breather.”

Haffner assured Hines and other council members that Mayor Tom Henry's administration is taking the right steps to avoid another situation with high-volume missed garbage pickups like the city had with Red River.

Register to vote

Monday is the last day to register to vote in the May 3 primary elections.

Registering to vote and checking your status for the 2022 primary can be done online at www.indianavoters.com or by visiting your local county election administrator's office.

Online registration needs to be completed before midnight, and registering in person at your local county election administrator's office needs to be completed before the end of the business day.

Absentee in-person voting begins Tuesday and runs through May 2. Voting absentee in-person is Indiana's name for early voting in person at a county's specified polling locations. Someone planning to be away on business or vacation May 3 might choose that option.

All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote absentee in-person. Contact your county clerk's office to find locations and hours for early voting. A valid photo ID is required to vote absentee in-person.

Secretary of State Holli Sullivan praised the state's voting procedures. “Indiana is continuing to lead the way when it comes to conducting accessible elections,” she said in a statement.

Unwanted praise

Speaking of Sullivan, the state's election chief got a recent surprise endorsement – one she didn't want.

Country First sent word to several Republican county chairs that it had endorsed Sullivan in her race for the GOP nomination for secretary of state.

The group is dedicated to defeating “toxic tribalism” and calls out fringe leaders for putting party over country. It is led by Illinois Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger – a member of the Jan. 6 commission.

Sullivan responded in this tweet saying, “Our campaign has not and will not solicit support or accept an endorsement from Country First. This was an independent effort with no coordination from me or my campaign. I will continue to speak directly to grassroots Republicans to share our vision for safe and secure elections.”

Sullivan faces five contenders in her bid to get elected to the office. She was appointed to fill a vacancy in 2021. She first must get past three GOP opponents at the June state party convention – Diego Morales, Kyle Conrad and Paul Hager.

In November, the Republican nominee will face Democrat Destiny Scott Wells and Libertarian Jeff Maurer.

Devan Filchak of The Journal Gazette contributed to this column.

Political Notebook wants to hear from you. Send your burning questions or tips about state and local government or politics to nkelly@jg.net and we will attempt to get you answers.