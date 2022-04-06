Former AG to lead mock trial attacking Fauci

Curtis Hill has a new job – indicting Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The Daily Beast reported Wednesday that a group of right-wing conservatives are creating a mock “grand jury” to indict Fauci on fake criminal charges.

America’s Grand Jury is charging people to participate on the jury – from $25 to $2,500.

Fauci is head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and prominently guided the initial pandemic response under then-President Donald Trump.

The spectacle is being led by Hill – former GOP Indiana Attorney General who had his law license suspended for groping women in a bar. He later sought re-election and was defeated by Todd Rokita.

He will be assisted by Parisa Fishback, a California attorney specializing in bankruptcy. She also formed a group to fight back against K12 COVID-19 vaccine mandates in California.

Many of the planned “witnesses” are anti-vaccine activists. The website for America’s Grand Jury says it is a mock grand jury closely simulating what an actual grand jury might conclude if the case were to actually be brought forward.

The People vs. Dr. Fauci will be livestreamed April 11-15.

But it is not legitimate or binding.

Future events show similar grand juries against Hunter Biden and Hillary Clinton.

nkelly@jg.net