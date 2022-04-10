Ex-state attorney general to oversee fake Fauci trial

Curtis Hill has a new job – indicting Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The Daily Beast reported Wednesday that a group of right-wingers is creating a mock “grand jury” to indict Fauci on fake criminal charges.

America's Grand Jury is charging people to participate on the jury – from $25 to $2,500.

Fauci is head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and prominently guided the initial pandemic response under then-President Donald Trump.

The spectacle is being led by Hill – former Indiana attorney general who had his law license suspended for groping women in a bar. The Republican later sought reelection and was defeated by Todd Rokita.

He will be assisted by Parisa Fishback, a California attorney specializing in bankruptcy. She also formed a group to fight back against K-12 COVID-19 vaccine mandates in California.

Many of the planned “witnesses” are anti-vaccine activists. The website for America's Grand Jury says it is a mock grand jury closely simulating what an actual grand jury might conclude if the case were to actually be brought forward.

The People vs. Dr. Fauci will be livestreamed April 11 to 15. But it is not legitimate or binding.

A list of future events shows similar grand juries against Hunter Biden and Hillary Clinton.

Named to boards

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions.

He also made one new appointment to the Governor's Workforce Cabinet to replace the recently retired Commissioner Teresa Lubbers as chair.

Ryan Kitchell of Zionsville, former director of the Office of Management and Budget and former executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Indiana University Health, will serve a term ending Sept. 30.

Other appointments include Beth Walker of Fort Wayne to the Indiana Real Estate Commission for a term ending Dec. 31, 2023. Walker is president/owner of Fairfield Group Realtors Inc.

And among appointments to the Soil Conservation Board was Larry Clemens of Angola. Clemens is Indiana state director with The Nature Conservancy.

Lisa Green of The Journal Gazette contributed to this column.

Political Notebook wants to hear from you. Send your burning questions or tips about state and local government or politics to nkelly@jg.net and we will attempt to get you answers.