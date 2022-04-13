SACS board ponders policy change for records request

A recent records request that stumped Southwest Allen County Schools central office staff is prompting a policy change.

"This one's interesting," Superintendent Park Ginder told the board Tuesday before explaining proposed revisions to rules about accessing public records.

Receiving a records request isn't unusual. Ginder said many have been submitted during his nine years with the district. However, he said, SACS' own rules baffled employees when someone made a "very specific" request a few weeks ago.

"Someone had read the policy and asked for the form that we use that was to be provided," Ginder said. "Nobody in the central office could find or even knew of a form."

Policy states requests must identify the records sought "on the appropriate forms provided by SACS." It was last revised in 2004.

Ginder asked the board to change the policy to reflect established practice – that requests should be submitted in writing to the district's central office.

"We've been taking letters, emails, anything in writing," he said.

The board didn't act on the proposal, which was marked for discussion. Its next scheduled meeting is at 7 p.m. May 3.

