SACS to revise policy on records requests

A recent records request that stumped Southwest Allen County Schools' central office staff is prompting a policy change.

“This one's interesting,” Superintendent Park Ginder told the board Tuesday before explaining proposed revisions to rules about accessing public records.

Receiving a records request isn't unusual. Ginder said many have been submitted during his nine years with the district. However, he said, SACS's own rules baffled employees when someone made a “very specific” request a few weeks ago.

“Someone had read the policy and asked for the form that we use that was to be provided,” Ginder said. “Nobody in the central office could find or even knew of a form.”

Policy states requests must identify the records sought “on the appropriate forms provided by SACS.” It was last revised in 2004.

Ginder asked the board to change the policy to reflect established practice – that requests should be submitted in writing to the district's central office.

“We've been taking letters, emails, anything in writing,” he said.

The board didn't act on the proposal, which was marked for discussion. Its next scheduled meeting is at 7 p.m. May 3.

Veto lacks support

Slightly more than half of Hoosiers disagree with Gov. Eric Holcomb's recent veto of a transgender sports bill, a new poll shows.

Holcomb surprised lawmakers when he vetoed a bill banning transgender girls from competing on girls' sports teams. He had not expressed concern about the language during the session.

According to the National Review, social-conservative advocacy group American Principles Project conducted a poll March 28 to April 3 focusing primarily on transgender issues.

About 42% strongly disapproved of Holcomb's veto and 11% somewhat disapproved. Just 11% somewhat approved and 28% strongly approved.

About 8% had no opinion or were unsure.

House leadership has said it intends to override the veto May 24; Senate leadership hasn't released a statement.

Past surgeon general gets Wayne honor

The General “Mad” Anthony Wayne Organization, based in Fort Wayne, presented its second annual Legion of the United States Award to Dr. Jerome Adams.

The former U.S. surgeon general under President Donald Trump accepted the award Tuesday outside Hovde Hall at Purdue University in West Lafayette, where Adams serves as Presidential Fellow and executive director of Purdue's Health Equity Initiatives.

The award honors excellence in education and dedication to community service.

Adams ran the Indiana Department of Health before becoming surgeon general.

“We think Dr. Adams personifies the characteristics of this award,” said Michael Skeens, president of the General “Mad” Anthony Wayne Organization. “We commend Dr. Adams for his dedication as an educator and for his tireless efforts in community service.”

Snow talk

City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, gave Barry Marquart, director of buildings and grounds, a very serious look as he walked up to the podium at Tuesday's meeting.

Marquart was at the meeting to request an additional $50,000 for unanticipated snow and ice removal.

“We don't want to talk about snow right now,” Tucker said in a firm tone before she smiled.

Marquart said he wasn't surprised to hear that after looking to the open meeting room behind him.

“I can tell from the dwindling audience,” he said to a roar of laughter from the council members.

Typically, the city doesn't have to request additional money for snow and ice removal because $100,000 is approved with the annual budget. But Marquart said it can be hard to predict. In the last five years, the department has ranged from spending $33,000 to $96,000 on snow and ice removal for the year.

Hopefully, the roads of Fort Wayne will not need to be treated for snow and ice again until next winter.

Ashley Sloboda, Jim Chapman and Devan Filchak of The Journal Gazette contributed to this column.

Political Notebook wants to hear from you. Send your burning questions or tips about state and local government or politics to nkelly@jg.net and we will attempt to get you answers.