Democrats stump for cannabis

Indiana Democrats kicked off a tour pushing for legalization of recreational cannabis last week – with a stop in Fort Wayne Thursday.

The four day, seven-stop tour will highlight why Indiana and Hoosiers would benefit from this win-win policy idea, a news release said.

Democrats who spoke included U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott; Secretary of State candidate Destiny Wells; state Reps. Maureen Bauer and Sue Errington; and Jason Straw, chairman of Indiana NORML.

"Legalizing cannabis will bring across the board opportunities for the state - but it’ll take a pro-marijuana Secretary of State to make sure Indiana’s business community takes priority when this product is legal," Wells said.

McDermott turned some heads Wednesday for releasing an ad where he lights up a marijuana joint in an Illinois backyard.

"Legalizing cannabis means Hoosiers won’t have to take the chance to become a felon just because they bought the plant in neighboring states," he said. "Possessing cannabis is more harmful than using it."