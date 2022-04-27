NACS board president allows Bobay-Somers to speak

The Northwest Allen County Schools board president seemed unsure what to do Monday when a person signed up to speak during public comment wasn't in the room when her name was called.

Ron Felger was told Lisa Bobay-Somers, wife of board Vice President Kent Somers, was taking a phone call.

"Well, do we want to come back to her?" Felger asked.

"It's your call," temporary Superintendent Steve Yager said. "You're board president."

Felger said he errs on the side of letting people talk and promised attendees that the board would work Bobay-Somers into the agenda.

He invited Bobay-Somers to the lectern midway through the meeting, after a presentation. He apologized for putting her on the spot.

"I appreciate you allowing me this time," Bobay-Somers said. "Thank you so much."

She spoke about rebuilding trust in the district.

She's running for the Republican nomination for the Allen County commissioners District 2 seat against Commissioner Therese Brown.

