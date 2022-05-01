CPAC: Banks top Hoosier in Congress

Northeast Indiana Congressman Jim Banks received top marks for “conservative excellence” in the 51st Edition of the Ratings of Congress from the CPAC Foundation.

He was the highest-rated Indiana politico and in the top 50 nationwide with a score of 97% for 2021, according to ratings released last week.

CPAC stands for Conservative Political Action Conference.

“The good news for Americans is that there are already dozens of conservative leaders in Congress, ready to implement policies that will reverse the disasters of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi,” CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp said.

“These ratings are the most comprehensive measure of how committed elected officials are to advancing freedom and opportunity, and we look forward to welcoming more conservative lawmakers next year.”

The CPAC Scorecard evaluates political ideology based on more than 20,000 votes cast last session by all 535 members of Congress across the full spectrum of policy issues.

Banks was marked strong on all topics with no weak issues.

The next closest Indiana congressman was U.S. Rep. Greg Pence, R-6th, with an 87% rating. He is termed strong on labor but weak on taxes, budget and spending. U.S. Sen. Mike Braun also received a 87%. He ranked strong on government integrity and transparency and weak on energy and environment.

Victory lap

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board celebrated a victory – the voluntary withdrawal of an application to establish a new charter school in Fort Wayne.

“I'm just so thrilled, like cloud nine kind of thrilled,” said Maria Norman, board vice president, said Monday. “I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, we did something, and it worked' because that's not always the case.”

Fort Wayne Preparatory Academy faced heavy opposition at a public hearing April 18 – 10 days before the Indiana Charter School Board was set to decide its fate. Its application was withdrawn days after the public meeting.

FWCS board member Julie Hollingsworth said she is “so darn proud” to be part of this community.

Teachers, retired educators, parents, community members, administrators, principals, Fort Wayne Education Association President and FWCS Superintendent Mark Daniel were among those who opposed what would have been “a bad deal for Fort Wayne,” she said.

“I can't imagine too many communities that would almost spontaneously be able to put the kind of effort together that this community did on Monday night,” Hollingsworth said.

Anne Duff, board president, commended board members for their hours of research, quipping some did 40 hours of research for three minutes of testimony.

“I'm so proud of all of you,” Duff said.

Board member Steve Corona interrupted the celebration with a warning.

“The wolves will be back,” he said. “It's real clear that members of the General Assembly like giving away our money to vouchers and charters.”

Corona said he doubts the applicant expected the fierce resistance from FWCS teachers, board members and the superintendent.

“They filed sloppy paperwork, and we caught them at it,” Corona said. “But they'll be back because they can smell the aroma of easy money.”

Indiana kudos

The U.S. Election Assistance Commission recently announced the winners of its sixth annual Clearinghouse Awards, two of which recognized the work of the Indiana secretary of state's office.

The awards are presented annually to localities across the U.S. for best practices in election administration.

The Indiana County Clerks Association and Indiana Election Division were honored for Outstanding Election Official Association Program. The three-day class was expanded in 2021 to cover more topics and have more professional presentations. And it drew a record-setting 450 election officials and staff.

Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan's office was honored for outstanding innovations in elections, large jurisdictions. The office partnered with Ball State University to create a collegiate-level certificate program designed to provide substantive, research-based training and education in election administration technology and security.

The one-year program provides a certificate in election administration, technology and security with training on election law, reporting, management, security and troubleshooting.

