20-minute City Council meeting

Fort Wayne City Council members got a break from long meetings as they wrapped up Tuesday's meeting in just 20 minutes.

The meeting was considered for the final discussion and vote on GFL Environmental Inc.’s eight-year contract for the city’s trash and recycling hauling services. The council will instead wait until next week to talk trash.

The City Council agenda was light with two construction contracts, a contract extension for custodial services and a couple of rezonings. The council also approved a bid from Hoch Associates for engineering and architecture of several city departments’ relocation to a new campus on Avenue of Autos near Illinois Road and Interstate 69.

City Council meetings are often longer than an hour or even two. Aside from the council’s 10-minute reorganization in January, Tuesday’s meeting was the council’s shortest since June 2019.