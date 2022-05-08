Council makes quick work of meeting agenda

Fort Wayne City Council members got a break from long meetings as they wrapped up Tuesday's session in just 20 minutes.

Council members considered having a final discussion and voting on GFL Environmental Inc.'s eight-year contract for the city's trash and recycling hauling services.

The council will instead wait until this Tuesday to talk trash. GFL would begin picking up the city's trash July 1 if its contract is approved

The City Council agenda was light with two construction contracts, a contract extension for custodial services and a couple of rezonings. The council also approved a bid from Hoch Associates for engineering and architecture of several city departments' relocation to a new campus on Avenue of Autos near Illinois Road and Interstate 69.

City Council meetings are often at least an hour or two. Aside from the council's 10-minute reorganization in January, Tuesday's meeting was the council's shortest since June 2019. It was also on the same night as the primary elections.

Holcomb returns from Europe

Gov. Eric Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers concluded an economic development trip to Sweden, the United Kingdom and Monaco last weekend after attending the Formula E World Championship race in Monaco.

The governor's office said the week was spent cultivating new business relationships, strengthening trusted partner ties in western Europe, harnessing opportunities to advance innovation and investment.

“Sec. Chambers and I had an extremely productive week reaffirming trusted partnerships with European-based companies and fostering collaborative discussions with government officials,” Holcomb said in a statement. “The efforts of this trip are already resulting in new investment interest in the Hoosier state, and we look forward to propelling that momentum even further.”

Democratic women wanted

Indiana's Hoosier Women Forward initiative is seeking applicants for its fifth class.

Launched in 2018, Hoosier Women Forward is aimed at propelling Democratic women into public, private, and community service roles in Indiana.

By the end of this month, 89 women will have completed the Hoosier Women Forward program. Since its launch, 18 alumnae or class members have run for office and 11 have won a general election or contested primary. In the 2022 Indiana primary elections, nine Hoosier Women Forward alumnae secured Democratic nominations for public office.

To apply for the Hoosier Women Forward leadership development program, go to: hoosierwomenforward.org/apply/.

dfilchak@jg.net

Jim Chapman of The Journal Gazette contributed to this column.