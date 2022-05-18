Rezoning comments fill City Council meeting

Fort Wayne City Council spent all but 10 minutes of its hour-long meeting Tuesday on a presentation and discussion about written commitments on rezonings.

Multiple rezonings have drawn crowds of opponents of commercial development in areas that were once residential to City Council meetings this year.

Rezonings at 1114 E. Goldspur Drive, which was once part of the Centaur Acres subdivision, and 8010 Illinois Road were both accompanied by written commitments to limit the commercial uses the rezonings would allow, but some have questioned the weight a written commitment holds.

Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said Department of Planning Services officials talked in March with some council members and residents of his district and the southwest District 4. Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, said the presentation by Patrick Rew, senior planner, and Bob Eherenman, attorney for the plan commission, was not actually for the council members.

"I think it was very helpful to have it as part of this forum because it's not so much for us but for the public to hear the process," he said.

Indiana is somewhat unique as several states do not allow written commitments, Eherenman said.

"It gives staff, it gives yourselves, it gives the plan commission an ability to be very flexible and to come up with creative solutions," he said.

Written commitments can be used to restrict uses allowed by a rezoning, but they can’t allow anything that is not permitted by the zoning. Developers often work with staff or neighbors when determining what a written commitment should include.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, challenged how much the written commitments mean if someone has to complain before any enforcement is possible. Rew said the department doesn’t have enough staff to include inspectors, but staff follow up on every complaint.

The department has been successful in working with people on correcting violations. Eherenman said he has a perfect record with zoning violations, most of which have been outside of city limits, in court.

The presentation and discussion can be watched online at https://bit.ly/3sFnChp. The Department of Planning Services can be reached by calling 449-7607.

