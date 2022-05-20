Pape not running for mayor; is Henry?

Former Fort Wayne City Councilman Tim Pape announced Thursday he will not run for mayor next year.

With one prominent Democrat not running, does that mean Democrat Tom Henry will seek his fifth term as mayor? His campaign didn't return a phone call today seeking comment.

"The mayor’s office is one of enormous consequence for our future," Pape said in a statement. "To seize the historic moment, we need a mayor with great vision, whom is comfortable sharing power, whom collaborates as (she or he) breathes, whom brings much to the work of increasing and spreading opportunity."

The mayor and all nine city council seats are up for election in 2023.

Councilman Tom Didier announced last year he is seeking the Republican mayoral nomination. Didier represents the 3rd district on Fort Wayne's north side, the same district Henry represented when he served on council from 1984 through 2003. Henry lost that seat when he was defeated by Didier in 2003. Henry was elected mayor four years later.