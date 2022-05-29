Mint green on GOP building just base of mural

Steve Shine's phone was ringing off the hook for a few days last week.

Callers wanted to know why the exterior of Allen County Republican Headquarters at Main and Superior streets had changed color from brown sandstone to mint green.

“Even my taste is not so bad to have it painted mint green,” said Shine, the county's Republican chairman.

It won't stay that shade too much longer.

The mint green is a primer for a mural to be created on the west and south sides of the building. The 2,000-square-foot work designed by local artist Mitchell Egly will commemorate Fort Wayne's 122nd Fighter Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard and the memorialized aircraft at Heritage Park near Fort Wayne International Airport.

Art this Way, a program of Downtown Fort Wayne, is partnering with Warrior Breed Motorcycle Club to create the mural. It's expected to be finished by July 1, when a dedication is planned for 5 to 7 p.m.

The project's funding is provided by Warrior Breed MC.

Egly participated in this military-themed project because his sister is on active duty in the U.S. Navy. His best friend in high school served as a combat medic with the U.S. Army in Iraq, and his great-grandfather was with Gen. George Patton's 3rd Army in World War II.

Job security

Fort Wayne City Council had a long list of questions for City Utilities officials Tuesday on the proposed acquisition of the Allen County Regional Water and Sewer District.

Multiple council members said they didn't have the legal experience to understand the documents presented for the acquisition.

“Councilman (Russ) Jehl spoke it best. 'I'm not an attorney,'” said Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th.

“I won't even play one on TV.”

Some of the council members' questions required attorneys Andy Boxberger, representing the sewer district, and Jon Bonahoom, representing City Council, to jump into the discussion.

The council had three requests for approval before them: a 260-page resolution for the acquisition, a 69-page ordinance regarding sewage bonds, and a 12-page interlocal agreement.

The discussion lasted almost an hour and a half before the council cast a split vote of 5-4 for approval.

Is he two-faced?

Some Allen County-Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board members couldn't help but notice Thursday that they saw the same face at both ends of the conference table.

Bart Shaw, executive director of Grand Wayne Convention Center, sat next to CIB President Jim Cook at the head of the conference table. Cook remarked at the end of the meeting that he appreciated seeing Shaw's smiling face at the table's other end, too.

Shaw's photo had been prominently displayed on a TV for the hour-long meeting.

The members all laughed as Shaw explained he has found that Zoom provides a better audio recording of the meeting, which is helpful for documenting the minutes.

Typically, at least one person attends the meeting through Zoom, so Shaw's picture isn't usually displayed.

With no Zoom participants Thursday, Shaw had no choice but to see his own face on the TV throughout the meeting.

Devan Filchak of The Journal Gazette contributed to this column.