The Northwest Allen County Schools board president seemed surprised Tuesday that a hearing about the proposed superintendent contract wrapped up within minutes.

"It almost seems too easy," Ron Felger said after three people spoke.

That's how meetings used to be, member Steve Bartkus said.

Things changed last year, when people upset about COVID-19 restrictions began addressing district leaders during public comment. People supportive of the measures also chimed in, resulting in meetings that would last hours.

The audiences became disruptive and unruly, prompting the board to temporarily suspend public comment and shift to a virtual format last fall. In-person meetings with public comment resumed in January.

Tuesday's meeting lasted about 10 minutes, despite Felger's invitation for people to speak longer than the two-minute limit.

"We're interested in hearing what you've got to say," he said, "so we're not going to watch the clock too close tonight, although that doesn't look like that's going to be a problem with the size of the audience."