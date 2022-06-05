Doden's run for governor begins

The Indiana gubernatorial election is two years away, but Eric Doden has a head start.

More than 200 friends, family and supporters from across Indiana attended the Republican's kickoff for governor Thursday night at Promenade Park, his campaign said.

A Fort Wayne resident, Doden is a founding partner in local private equity firms Domo Development LLC and Domo Ventures LLC. He's also the former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and former CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc.

Since launching his candidacy just over a year ago, Doden has visited 41 counties on his 92 County Main Street Tour, met individually with more than 650 community leaders and received almost $6 million in financial commitments for his campaign.

He has also raised $1.1 million this fundraising period with just under a month until the July reporting deadline, he said. That brings his total war chest to almost $2.5 million since he joined the race last May.

Doden was introduced Thursday by his wife, Maci, former Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas, former Indiana Senate President Pro Tem David Long, local businessman Davyd Jones and Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine.

“Eric Doden is the opposite of the status quo candidate,” Long said. “He isn't running because it's his turn at the wheel or because he sees this as a stepping stone to higher office or because he has nothing else to do. Eric is running because he has fresh ideas, he loves this state and he has a vision to take Indiana to heights never before experienced in growth, opportunity and quality of life.”

Pleasant surprise:Fast NACS meeting

The Northwest Allen County Schools board president seemed surprised Tuesday that a hearing about the proposed superintendent contract wrapped up within minutes.

“It almost seems too easy,” Ron Felger said after three people spoke.

That's how meetings used to be, member Steve Bartkus said.

Things changed last year, when people upset about COVID-19 restrictions began addressing district leaders during public comment. People supportive of the measures also chimed in, resulting in meetings that would last hours.

The audiences often became disruptive and unruly, prompting the board to temporarily suspend public comment and shift to a virtual format last fall. In-person meetings with public comment resumed in January.

Tuesday's meeting lasted about 10 minutes, despite Felger's invitation for people to speak longer than the two-minute limit.

“We're interested in hearing what you've got to say,” he said, “so we're not going to watch the clock too close tonight, although that doesn't look like that's going to be a problem with the size of the audience.”

Felger identified Wayne Barker – a former NACS teacher with superintendent experience at two smaller districts – as the top candidate last month. The board is expected to vote on the contract Tuesday. Barker would start at NACS on July 1 and replace Chris Himsel, who has been on medical leave for undisclosed reasons since December and is scheduled to retire June 30.

Banks vs. Stefanik

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks is competing with his Republican colleague, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York.

That's according to former Trump White House official Stephen K. Bannon, who spoke to a New York Times reporter last month about how Stefanik is more aggressively courting far-right conservatives.

What keeps Stefanik up at night, Bannon told the Times, is any political threat from the far right. “She's in a competition right now with Representative Jim Banks about who is going farther right,” he said.

Bannon, who now hosts a conservative podcast, said Stefanik doesn't care at all about criticism from the left.

Last month, Banks was one of 57 Republicans who voted against a $40 billion package of aid for Ukraine. Stefanik, the third-ranking House Republican, sided with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and voted for the bill, drawing criticism from the right for doing so, according to the Times.

Ashley Sloboda of The Journal Gazette contributed to this column.