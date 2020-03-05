The Journal Gazette
 
    Graber, Patterson named to All-State Supreme 15 teams

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Homestead's Sydney Graber was named the the IBCA/Subway Senior All-State Supreme 15, which was released on Wednesday. Her teammate Ayanna Patterson, a sophomore, was named to the Underclass All-State Supreme 15. Homestead's Rylie Parker was also named to the all-state honorable mention list, along with Addison Bayman of Woodlan, Meghan Busick and Kenzie McMahon of Bellmont, Alaya Chapman and Jaci Jones of South Side, Bree Dossen of Heritage, Kaylee Patton of Warsaw and Lydia Reimbold of Bishop Luers. 

    Angola junior Hanna Knoll was named to the Underclass Large School All-State team. Juniors Kaylee Fuelling and Maiah Shelton of Norwell, freshman Saniya Jackson and junior Emily Parrett of Carroll, freshman Bailey Kelham and sophomore Morgan Ostrowski of Garrett, Chloe Jolloff of Lakewood Park Christian and junior TiAuna White were named to the Underclass honorable mention list. 

    The full IBCA all-state teams are listed below.

     

    2020 IBCA/Subway Senior All-State

    Supreme 15

    Allison Bosse, Brownsburg

    Kendall Bostic, Northwestern

    Maya Chandler, Triton Central

    Ella Collier, Danville

    Katie Davidson, Lawrence North

    Nan Garcia, Jeffersonville

    Sydney Graber, Homestead

    Ra’Shaya Kyle, Marion

    Madison Layden, Northwestern

    Rachel Loobie, Franklin Central

    Sydney Parrish, Hamilton Southeastern

    Keegan Sullivan, South Bend St. Joseph

    Alana Vinson, Roncalli

    Taylor Westgate, Oak Hill

    Kristian Young, Lawrence North

     

    Large School All-State

    Darrian Carmean, Vincennes Lincoln

    Aliyah Evans, Greensburg

    Khera Goss, Ben Davis

    Lexie Green, Southport

    Sydney Jacobsen, Harrison (West Lafayette)

    Madeline Lawrence, Winchester

    Jasmine McWilliams, North Central

    Alaina Omonode, West Lafayette

    Reganne Pate, Penn

    Dash Shaw, Crown Point

    Abby Stoddard, Crown Point

    K’Ja Talley, Warren Central

    Sydney Watkins, Heritage Christian

    Madison Webb, Bedford North Lawrence

    Yiesha Williams, Elkhart Central

     

    Small School All-State

    Natalie Boesing, Providence

    Hannah Bolton, Monroe Central

    Isabell Claywell, Eastern (Pekin)

    Erin Coffel, Bremen

    Maddi Fulks, Bethesda Christian

    Bailey Keim, North Miami

    Jewel McCormick, Springs Valley

    Alexis Mead, Greenwood Christian

    Hannah Puent, Indiana Deaf

    Destiney Ramey, Edinburgh

    Rylie Stephens, Triton Central

    Lindsey Syrek, University

    Tia Tolbert, Vincennes Rivet

    Ilani Williams-Harris, Covenant Christian (Indianapolis)

    Amber Wolf, South Central (Union Mills)

     

    Honorable Mention

    Nyla Asad, LaPorte

    Addison Bayman, Woodlan

    Rebecca Berry, South Vermillion

    Caily Bolser, Mississinewa

    Kyrstin Bond, South Dearborn

    Sania Borom, Covenant Christian (Indianapolis)

    Meghan Busick, Bellmont

    Becca Chamberlin, Winchester

    Alaya Chapman, South Side

    McKenzie Cooper, Eastern (Greentown)

    Mykayla Couchenour, South Knox

    Peyton Crace, Charlestown

    Ashley Craycraft, Chesterton

    Grace Crist, Triton Central

    Courtlynn Crowe, Peru

    Alaysia Davis, Warren Central

    Kassidy Dishman, Delta

    Bree Dossen, Heritage

    Rylee Dowers, North Vermillion

    Jocelyn Duncan, Eastern Hancock

    Aubree Dwiggins, Pendleton Heights

    Hannah Farrell, Greenfield-Central

    Justis Gordon, Cathedral

    Paige Gregory, Mooresville

    Brielle Harrison, Warsaw

    Mallory Hawkins, South Vermillion

    Ava Henson, Westfield

    Christina Himelick, Mishawaka Marian

    Kenna Hisle, Evansville North

    Hannah Ivers, South Knox

    Jaci Jones, South Side

    Gabby Joyner, Evansville North

    Toni Joyner, Whiteland

    Juliana Kemper, Lawrenceburg

    Olivia Klinger, Washington Township

    Claire Knies, Jasper

    Haven Link, Edinburgh

    Jackie Maulucci, Hamilton Southeastern

    Jaylah Mays, Scottsburg

    Ally McConnell, Marquette Catholic

    Brilan McCory, East Central

    Abbey McKibbin, Elkhart Christian

    Kenzie McMahon, Bellmont

    Klair Merrell, Northwestern

    Braxtin Mickens, Indianapolis Tech

    Megan Mills, Pendleton Heights

    Micha Morrison, Greensburg

    Jaliah Nailor, Lawrence Central

    Lettie Nice, Salem

    Haley Nichols, Avon

    Kassidy Oliger, Hagerstown

    Rylie Parker, Homestead

    Kaylee Patton, Warsaw

    Madison Payne, Monrovia

    Maddy Payne, NorthWood

    Lauren Pendleton, Indian Creek

    Sydnee Perry, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)

    Claire Rake, Center Grove

    Meredith Raley, Gibson Southern

    Jordan Reid, New Palestine

    Lydia Reimbold, Bishop Luers 

    Lucy Robertson, North Harrison

    Kate Rulli, NorthWood

    Rian Russell, West Washington

    Katie Sauer, Oregon-Davis

    Amanda Schreiber, Hanover Central

    Ashley Schroer, Brownstown Central

    Maddi Sears, University

    Kenzee Smith, Decatur Central

    Madison Stamm, Anderson Prep

    Allison Stevens, Greencastle

    Allison Stogsdill, Brown County

    Audrey Strawsma, Benton Central

    Makynlee Taylor, Lapel

    Aleiah Thomas, Switzerland County

    Hope Tomlinson, Salem

    Ainsley Urbanski, Bloomington North

    Sydney Van Meter, Rensselaer Central

    Jazmen Watts, South Bend Riley

    Juliana Weaver, Northridge

    Kiley White, Seeger

    Vanessa Wilson, Decatur Central

    Jayden Worthington, Oregon-Davis

    Sara Zabrecky, Munster

    Faith Zazzetti, Forest Park

    Macie Zink, Forest Park

    Hope Zylstra, Covenant Christian (DeMotte)

     

    2020 IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State

    Supreme 15

    Ally Becki, Brownsburg

    Katie Burton, Fishers

    Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point

    Kate Clarke, Carmel

    Trinity Clinton, Penn

    Lilliann Frasure, North Judson

    Chloe McKnight, Bedford North Lawrence

    Meg Newman, North Central

    Ayanna Patterson, Homestead

    Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington

    Ashlynn Shade, Noblesville

    Vanessa Shafford, Linton-Stockton

    Jayla Smith, Lawrence North

    Trinity Thompson, Michigan City

    Ariana Wiggins, Heritage Christian

     

    Large School All-State

    Maddie Bischoff, Roncalli

    Alyssa Crockett, Westfield

    Bridget Dunn, Carmel

    Nevaeh Foster, Mishawaka Marian

    Nakaih Hunter, North Central

    Hanna Knoll, Angola

    Maycee Lange, Vincennes Lincoln

    Natalie Niehaus, Castle

    Makaya Porter, Elkhart Central

    Zakia Rasheed, Bishop Chatard

    Alex Richard, Avon

    Brynn Shoup-Hill, Goshen

    Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point

    Josie Trabel, East Central

    Mary Wilson, Center Grove

     

    Small School All-State

    Gracie Adams, Lanesville

    Courtney Blakely, Hammond Noll

    Ashlynn Brooke, Pioneer

    Aubrey Burgess, Linton-Stockton

    Kalea Fleming, Loogootee

    Erikka Hill, Shenandoah

    Sydney Jaynes, Trinity Lutheran

    Brooklynn Jones, Loogootee

    Paige Ledford, Jac-Cen-Del

    Ally Madden, Blue River Valley

    Kaybree Oxley, Tecumseh

    Tenleigh Phelps, Triton Central

    Isabella Reed, Greenwood Christian

    Mercedes Rhodes, Oregon-Davis

    Bailey Tabeling, Trinity Lutheran

     

    Honorable Mention

    Addison Ainscough, Barr-Reeve

    Ryleigh Anslinger, Evansville Memorial

    Katherine Benter, Brownstown Central

    Olivia Brooke, Pioneer

    Caitlyn Campbell, Winchester

    Karsyn Cherry, Lafayette Central Catholic

    Jocelyn Cox, North Central (Farmersburg)

    Jaleigh Crawford, Elwood

    Hailey Cripe, Pioneer

    Averi Davidson, North Central (Farmersburg)

    Kelsey DuBois, University

    Jaclyn Emly, Silver Creek

    Taylor Farris, Northeastern

    Abby Fleetwood, Brown County

    Riley Flinn, Harrison (West Lafayette)

    Tyra Ford, Anderson

    Hope Fox, East Central

    Savvanah Frye, Greenwood Christian

    Kaylee Fuelling, Norwell

    Layla Gold, Park Tudor

    Irye Gomez, Bedford North Lawrence

    Rebekah Gordon, Heritage Hills

    Madison Gray, Union County

    Koryn Greiwe, Columbus East

    Bailey Hartsough, Lakeland

    Zayda Hatfield, Terre Haute South

    Taylor Heath, Triton Central

    McKenzie Hudgen, Mishawaka Marian

    Laila Hull, Zionsville

    Brooke Jackson, Mt. Vernon (Posey)

    Saniya Jackson, Carroll 

    Chloe Jolloff, Lakewood Park Christian

    Rashunda Jones, South Bend Washington

    Remi Jordan, Knox

    Bailey Kelham, Garrett

    Kenna Kirby, Tri-West

    McKenna Layden, Northwestern

    Kencia Levasseur, Washington

    Skylie Lutz, Union City

    Jenna McFarland, Northeastern

    Moira McGinley, Bishop Chatard

    Alexa McKinley, Columbus North

    Grace Meyer, Seymour

    Torri Miller, Merrillville

    Alea Minnich, NorthWood

    Myah Montgomery, Southridge

    Peyton Murphy, Evansville Memorial

    Treasure Nickelson, Crawford County

    Kaliah Neighbors, Evansville North

    Natalie Noel, Salem

    Jade Nutley, Madison

    Felicity Olejniczak, Knox

    Jillian Osswald, Hamilton Heights

    Morgan Ostrowski, Garrett

    Ryin Ott, LaPorte

    Imani Owens, South Bend Riley

    Bailey Parham, Tri

    Emily Parrett, Carroll 

    Maddie Patterson, Danville

    Heather Pautler, Daleville

    Kathryn Perry, Shenandoah

    Abigail Ratts, Salem

    Amiyah Reynolds, South Bend Washington

    Katey Richason, Zionsville

    Sheridan Robbins, Orleans

    Haley Rose, Linton-Stockton

    Ali Saunders, North Harrison

    Ashlee Schram, Tipton

    Renna Schwieterman, Jay County

    Tressa Senesac, Benton Central

    Kylee Shelton, Bloomfield

    Lexi Shelton, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)

    Maiah Shelton, Norwell

    Delainey Shorter, Sullivan

    Gracie Shorter, Sullivan

    Alana Striverson, Silver Creek

    Kynidi Striverson, Silver Creek

    Karly Sweeney, Salem

    Amaya Thomas, Evansville Central

    Haley Thomas, Harrison (West Lafayette)

    Madison Thompson, Wapahani

    Alaina Thorne, Washington

    Ashlyn Traylor, Martinsville

    Sidney Wagner, Tippecanoe Valley

    Pa’Shence Walker, Martinsville

    Ava Weber, Corydon Central

    Tanyuel Welch, North Central

    TiAuna White, Northrop

    Ellie Wilkerson, Plainfield

    Annabelle Williams, Jac-Cen-Del

    Abby Worley, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)

    Zoe Zellers, Scottsburg

