Spartan's Krueger commits to Albion

Homestead senior Zak Krueger announced on Twitter Sunday that he has committed to Albion College basketball.

Krueger missed 11 games of his senior season due to injury, but averaged 10.4 points and 3.1 assists per game for the Spartans, who lost to New Haven in the Huntington North sectional championship game on Saturday night. He was a first-team all-SAC selection for the 2018-2019 season and was a 2019 IndyStar Junior All-Star. He was also an honorable mention on the IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State in 2019.

Albion plays in the Division III Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association. The Brits are 21-5 and 12-2 in league play this season.