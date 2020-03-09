The Journal Gazette
 
    All-ACAC team released

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    ACAC regular-season champion Bluffton and tournament champion Woodlan each had two players named to the ACAC Boys Basketball All-Conference first team. 

    Bluffton senior Tanner Cooley and junior Hayden Nern were named to the first-team, as were Woodlan sophomore Joe Reidy and senior Mitch Mendenhall. 

    Adams Central senior Lucas Van De Weg and South Adams junior James Arnold round out the first team. 

    The full team is listed below:

    ALL-ACAC FIRST TEAM

    Tanner Cooley, Bluffton

    Hayden Nern, Bluffton

    Joe Reidy, Woodlan

    Mitch Mendenhall, Woodlan

    Lucas Van De Weg, Adams Central

    James Arnold, South Adams

    ALL-ACAC SECOND TEAM

    Ben Voirol, Adams Central

    Ethan Dirksen, Jay County

    Trey Schoch, South Adams

    Luke Saylor, Heritage

    Dylan Junk, Southern Wells

    Kreigh Roush, Southern Wells

