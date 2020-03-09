All-ACAC team released

ACAC regular-season champion Bluffton and tournament champion Woodlan each had two players named to the ACAC Boys Basketball All-Conference first team.

Bluffton senior Tanner Cooley and junior Hayden Nern were named to the first-team, as were Woodlan sophomore Joe Reidy and senior Mitch Mendenhall.

Adams Central senior Lucas Van De Weg and South Adams junior James Arnold round out the first team.

The full team is listed below:

ALL-ACAC FIRST TEAM

Tanner Cooley, Bluffton

Hayden Nern, Bluffton

Joe Reidy, Woodlan

Mitch Mendenhall, Woodlan

Lucas Van De Weg, Adams Central

James Arnold, South Adams

ALL-ACAC SECOND TEAM

Ben Voirol, Adams Central

Ethan Dirksen, Jay County

Trey Schoch, South Adams

Luke Saylor, Heritage

Dylan Junk, Southern Wells

Kreigh Roush, Southern Wells