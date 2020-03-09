Monday, March 09, 2020 10:50 pm
All-ACAC team released
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
ACAC regular-season champion Bluffton and tournament champion Woodlan each had two players named to the ACAC Boys Basketball All-Conference first team.
Bluffton senior Tanner Cooley and junior Hayden Nern were named to the first-team, as were Woodlan sophomore Joe Reidy and senior Mitch Mendenhall.
Adams Central senior Lucas Van De Weg and South Adams junior James Arnold round out the first team.
The full team is listed below:
ALL-ACAC FIRST TEAM
Tanner Cooley, Bluffton
Hayden Nern, Bluffton
Joe Reidy, Woodlan
Mitch Mendenhall, Woodlan
Lucas Van De Weg, Adams Central
James Arnold, South Adams
ALL-ACAC SECOND TEAM
Ben Voirol, Adams Central
Ethan Dirksen, Jay County
Trey Schoch, South Adams
Luke Saylor, Heritage
Dylan Junk, Southern Wells
Kreigh Roush, Southern Wells
