    Monday, March 09, 2020 4:10 pm

    All-SAC boys basketball team released

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    The All-SAC boys basketball team was released Monday. It is as follows: 

    First Team

    Dillon Duff - Snider

    Michael Eley - Snider

    Luke Goode - Homestead

    Jalen Jackson - Carroll

    Richie Gross - Carroll 

    Brenden Lytle - Bishop Dwenger

    DeMarcus Hudson - Bishop Luers

    Naylon Thompson - Bishop Luers

    Jalen Causey - Bishop Luers

    Brayden Pearson - Concordia

    Qualen Pettus - Northrop

    Khamani Smith - Northrop

    Second Team 

    Isaac Farnsworth - Snider

    Mike Redding - Wayne

    Quincy Miles - Wayne

    Alec Grinsfelder - Homestead

    Grant Simmons - Homestead

    Zak Krueger - Homestead

    Sam Strycker - Carroll

    Ryan Preston - Carroll

    Ray Vollmer - Carroll 

    Xavier Nolan - Bishop Dwenger

    Tre Jones - South Side

    Kamron Mitchell - South Side

    Honorable Mention

    Jayshawn Underwood - Snider

    Owen Shively - Bishop Dwenger

    Landon Moore - Bishop Luers

    Ashton Johnson - South Side

    Nick Haines - Northrop 

