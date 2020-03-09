All-SAC boys basketball team released

The All-SAC boys basketball team was released Monday. It is as follows:

First Team

Dillon Duff - Snider

Michael Eley - Snider

Luke Goode - Homestead

Jalen Jackson - Carroll

Richie Gross - Carroll

Brenden Lytle - Bishop Dwenger

DeMarcus Hudson - Bishop Luers

Naylon Thompson - Bishop Luers

Jalen Causey - Bishop Luers

Brayden Pearson - Concordia

Qualen Pettus - Northrop

Khamani Smith - Northrop

Second Team

Isaac Farnsworth - Snider

Mike Redding - Wayne

Quincy Miles - Wayne

Alec Grinsfelder - Homestead

Grant Simmons - Homestead

Zak Krueger - Homestead

Sam Strycker - Carroll

Ryan Preston - Carroll

Ray Vollmer - Carroll

Xavier Nolan - Bishop Dwenger

Tre Jones - South Side

Kamron Mitchell - South Side

Honorable Mention

Jayshawn Underwood - Snider

Owen Shively - Bishop Dwenger

Landon Moore - Bishop Luers

Ashton Johnson - South Side

Nick Haines - Northrop