Monday, March 09, 2020 4:10 pm
All-SAC boys basketball team released
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
The All-SAC boys basketball team was released Monday. It is as follows:
First Team
Dillon Duff - Snider
Michael Eley - Snider
Luke Goode - Homestead
Jalen Jackson - Carroll
Richie Gross - Carroll
Brenden Lytle - Bishop Dwenger
DeMarcus Hudson - Bishop Luers
Naylon Thompson - Bishop Luers
Jalen Causey - Bishop Luers
Brayden Pearson - Concordia
Qualen Pettus - Northrop
Khamani Smith - Northrop
Second Team
Isaac Farnsworth - Snider
Mike Redding - Wayne
Quincy Miles - Wayne
Alec Grinsfelder - Homestead
Grant Simmons - Homestead
Zak Krueger - Homestead
Sam Strycker - Carroll
Ryan Preston - Carroll
Ray Vollmer - Carroll
Xavier Nolan - Bishop Dwenger
Tre Jones - South Side
Kamron Mitchell - South Side
Honorable Mention
Jayshawn Underwood - Snider
Owen Shively - Bishop Dwenger
Landon Moore - Bishop Luers
Ashton Johnson - South Side
Nick Haines - Northrop
