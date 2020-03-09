Concordia's Mueller to sign with Grace

Concordia's Jenna Mueller will sign with Grace volleyball Wednesday.

Mueller was a first-team all-SAC honoree this fall and was named to the all-Northeast Indiana team. She was Concordia's leader with 305 kills (3.5 per set) and 64 blocks. The Cadets went 23-8 in 2019.

Grace went 17-28 last season and was 10-8 in the Crossroads League.