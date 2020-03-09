The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, March 09, 2020 11:40 pm

    Concordia's Mueller to sign with Grace

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Concordia's Jenna Mueller will sign with Grace volleyball Wednesday.

    Mueller was a first-team all-SAC honoree this fall and was named to the all-Northeast Indiana team. She was Concordia's leader with 305 kills (3.5 per set) and 64 blocks. The Cadets went 23-8 in 2019.

    Grace went 17-28 last season and was 10-8 in the Crossroads League. 

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article