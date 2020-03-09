East Noble girls coach resigns

DeAnn Booth has resigned from her position as the head girls basketball coach at East Noble, Knights athletic director Nick David confirmed on Monday.

Booth had coached the Knights to a 10-16 record in the 2019-2020 season, and had gone 100-97 since taking over as head coach for the 2012-2013 season. East Noble won a sectional title in 2016.

"I wish Coach Booth nothing but the best moving forward and appreciate all her work with East Noble Girls Basketball," David wrote on Monday.