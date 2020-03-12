Fans limited at basketball playoffs, banned from gymnastics finals

The IHSAA announced Friday that remaining boys basketball state tournament games will be played at the scheduled time and locations with only essential personnel and immediate family of players allowed to attend.

No spectators will be allowed at Saturday's gymnastics state finals at Ball State in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Boys basketball teams will be issued 75 passes per team, not counting 12 dressed players, that can only be used by coaches, essential personnel and family members. During Friday's news conference, IHSAA commissioner Bobby Cox defined immediate family as parents, grandparents and siblings of players. The 75 passes will be provided free. Those who have already purchased regional championship tickets will get refunds.

Additional participants such as cheerleaders, dance teams, mascots and pep bands may not attend.

The IHSAA is limiting the total number of attendees at post-season events to around 250 individuals based on recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control. Because the number of gymnasts, coaches and judges at the event already approaches that figure, no spectators will be allowed.

If the regional round goes smoothly, the IHSAA plans to apply the same protocols to the boys basketball semi-state and championship finals.

At Friday's news conference, Cox said that no IHSAA athlete are known to be infected with the coronavirus. He also said the IHSAA expects to lose about half a million dollars by limiting fan attendance.

Regional games and the gymnastics state finals will be streamed at IHSAA.org.

