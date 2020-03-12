Thursday, March 12, 2020 9:50 pm
Graber named to All-Star team
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Homestead senior Sydney Graber is one of 14 players named to the 2020 IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars, who are scheduled to play three games in June, culminating with the game against the Kentucky All-Stars at Southport Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on June 6. The Indiana All-Stars will be coached by Bedford North Lawrence coach Jeff Allen.
The full team is listed below.
2020 IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars
Name, School, Height, Pos., PPG, College Choice
Allison Bosse, Brownsburg, 5-8, G, 17.0, Marian
Kendall Bostic, Northwestern, 6-1, F, 20.5, Michigan State
Ella Collier, Danville, 6-0, G, 23.5, Marian
Katie Davidson, Lawrence North, 5-10, G/F, 10.7, Miami (Ohio)
Nan Garcia, Jeffersonville, 6-0, F, 18.8, Penn State*
Khera Goss, Ben Davis, 5-11, F, 14.6, Toledo
Sydney Graber, Homestead, 6-0, F, 15.1, Central Michigan
Madison Layden, Northwestern, 6-1, G, 25.6, Purdue
Rachel Loobie, Franklin Central, 6-1, G/F, 21.0, Central Michigan
Ra’Shaya Kyle, Marion, 6-6, C, 27.3, Purdue
Jasmine McWilliams, North Central, 5-11, F, 12.1, Northwestern
Sydney Parrish, Hamilton Southeastern, 6-2, G, 24.8, Oregon
Dash Shaw, Crown Point, 5-6, G, 13.5, Purdue-Northwest
Kristian Young, Lawrence North, 5-5, G, 10.7, Illinois-Chicago
Head coach: Jeff Allen, Bedford North Lawrence
Assistant coaches: Donna Buckley, Noblesville; Doug Springer, Northridge
*injured, unable to play in games
