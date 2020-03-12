NECC boys basketball all-conference teams released

Churubusco has four players who received All-NECC boys basketball recognition.

Jackson Paul and Hunter Perlich were named to the first team and Landen Jordan and Luke McClure were honorable mentions for the Eagles, who won a share of the NECC regular-season title.

Central Noble, the NECC tournament champion, is represented by Connor Essegian and Sawyer Yoder. Myles Smith was an honorable mention. Angola's Dyer Ball and Joel Knox were both named to the all-conference team, as was Gabe Trevino of Eaststide, Logan Brace of Fremont, Joayden Broadnax of Garrett and Josh Gross of West Noble.

Charlie Yoder and Drew Litwiller of Westview, the regular season co-champs, were also named to the all-conference team.

The full teams are listed below:

NECC Boys Basketball All-Conference

Dyer Ball, Angola

Joel Knox, Angola

Connor Essegian, Central Noble

Sawyer Yoder, Central Noble

Jackson Paul, Churubusco

Hunter Perlich, Churubusco

Gabe Trevino, Eastside

Nolan Sharick, Fairfield

Logan Brace, Fremont

Jayden Broadnax, Garrett

Mike Perkins, Prairie Heights

Elijah Malone, Prairie Heights

Josh Gross, West Noble

Charlie Yoder, Westview

Drew Litwiller, Westview

Honorable Mention

Myles Smith, Central Noble

Landen Jordan, Churubusco

Luke McClure, Churubusco

Kameron Colclasure, Fremont

Alex Thain, Hamilton

Bracey Shepherd, Lakeland

Braden Yoder, Lakeland

Brandon Christlieb, Prairie Heights

Joel Mast, West Noble

Blake Egli, Westview