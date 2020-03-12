The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, March 12, 2020 12:10 am

    NECC boys basketball all-conference teams released

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Churubusco has four players who received All-NECC boys basketball recognition.

    Jackson Paul and Hunter Perlich were named to the first team and Landen Jordan and Luke McClure were honorable mentions for the Eagles, who won a share of the NECC regular-season title. 

    Central Noble, the NECC tournament champion, is represented by Connor Essegian and Sawyer Yoder. Myles Smith was an honorable mention. Angola's Dyer Ball and Joel Knox were both named to the all-conference team, as was Gabe Trevino of Eaststide, Logan Brace of Fremont, Joayden Broadnax of Garrett and Josh Gross of West Noble.

    Charlie Yoder and Drew Litwiller of Westview, the regular season co-champs, were also named to the all-conference team.

    The full teams are listed below:

    NECC Boys Basketball All-Conference

    Dyer Ball, Angola

    Joel Knox, Angola 

    Connor Essegian, Central Noble

    Sawyer Yoder, Central Noble

    Jackson Paul, Churubusco

    Hunter Perlich, Churubusco

    Gabe Trevino, Eastside

    Nolan Sharick, Fairfield

    Logan Brace, Fremont

    Jayden Broadnax, Garrett

    Mike Perkins, Prairie Heights

    Elijah Malone, Prairie Heights 

    Josh Gross, West Noble

    Charlie Yoder, Westview

    Drew Litwiller, Westview

     

    Honorable Mention

    Myles Smith, Central Noble

    Landen Jordan, Churubusco

    Luke McClure, Churubusco

    Kameron Colclasure, Fremont

    Alex Thain, Hamilton

    Bracey Shepherd, Lakeland

    Braden Yoder, Lakeland

    Brandon Christlieb, Prairie Heights

    Joel Mast, West Noble

    Blake Egli, Westview 

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article