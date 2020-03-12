Thursday, March 12, 2020 12:10 am
NECC boys basketball all-conference teams released
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Churubusco has four players who received All-NECC boys basketball recognition.
Jackson Paul and Hunter Perlich were named to the first team and Landen Jordan and Luke McClure were honorable mentions for the Eagles, who won a share of the NECC regular-season title.
Central Noble, the NECC tournament champion, is represented by Connor Essegian and Sawyer Yoder. Myles Smith was an honorable mention. Angola's Dyer Ball and Joel Knox were both named to the all-conference team, as was Gabe Trevino of Eaststide, Logan Brace of Fremont, Joayden Broadnax of Garrett and Josh Gross of West Noble.
Charlie Yoder and Drew Litwiller of Westview, the regular season co-champs, were also named to the all-conference team.
The full teams are listed below:
NECC Boys Basketball All-Conference
Dyer Ball, Angola
Joel Knox, Angola
Connor Essegian, Central Noble
Sawyer Yoder, Central Noble
Jackson Paul, Churubusco
Hunter Perlich, Churubusco
Gabe Trevino, Eastside
Nolan Sharick, Fairfield
Logan Brace, Fremont
Jayden Broadnax, Garrett
Mike Perkins, Prairie Heights
Elijah Malone, Prairie Heights
Josh Gross, West Noble
Charlie Yoder, Westview
Drew Litwiller, Westview
Honorable Mention
Myles Smith, Central Noble
Landen Jordan, Churubusco
Luke McClure, Churubusco
Kameron Colclasure, Fremont
Alex Thain, Hamilton
Bracey Shepherd, Lakeland
Braden Yoder, Lakeland
Brandon Christlieb, Prairie Heights
Joel Mast, West Noble
Blake Egli, Westview
