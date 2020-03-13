Boys basketball state tournament postponed

The IHSAA announced Friday that the boys basketball tournament, which was scheduled to hold regional championships at 16 sites on Saturday, has been postponed.

The statement said the games had to be postponed because of the number of schools closing for an extended period of time. Earlier Friday, several host schools announced they would not be allowed to hold the games as planned as they had instituted no-visitor policies to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The statement did not say when the IHSAA expects the tournament to resume.

According to the statement, the gymnastics state finals will still be held at Worthen Arena at Ball State University at 1 p.m. Saturday, though no fans will be in attendance.

Also Friday, the IHSAA posted a few clarifications for spring sports.

Regular-season games are at the discretion of individual schools, though the state of Indiana recommends no gatherings that include more than 250 people. The regulations that require a set number of practices before teams are allowed to compete have not changed.

The minimum number of events necessary to qualify for postseason tournaments will be decided at a later date. As of now, spring state tournaments are still on.