Top 60 Boys Workout Postponed

Hoosier Basketball Magazine announced Monday that the annual Top 60 Senior Boys Workout cannot be held as scheduled on March 29 at Marian University in Indianapolis, due to the spread of COVID-19 and the postponement of the 2020 boys state basketball tournament. The organizers hope to hold the event at a later date this spring, though the release stated that the 2020 workout "is in serious jeopardy." A final decision on the event will be made and announced in the next few weeks.

The release did not include a list of players invited to the workout, should it be held.