    Tuesday, March 17, 2020 3:10 pm

    Former Brave Barkhaus to transfer

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Former Blackhawk Christian volleyball player Ally Barkhaus announced on Twitter Monday that she is transferring from Ferris State to Indiana Wesleyan. 

    Barkhaus recorded 150 kills (3.7 per set) in 2018, her senior year with the Braves, and appeared in nine matches during her freshman season with the Bulldogs. 

