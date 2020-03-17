IBCA Academic All-Star teams released

Four Fort Wayne-area basketball players have been named to the IBCA Academic All-Star first team.

Snider's Dillon Duff and Adams Central's Lucas Van De Weg were named to the boys first team and Woodlan's Addison Bayman and Bishop Dwenger's Molly Ream were named to the girls first team.

The following players were named to their respective Academic All-State honorable mention lists: Jake Archbold (Homestead), Jon Barnes (Snider), Luke Denton (East Noble), Nate Dickson (East Noble), Tobe Eke (Bishop Dwenger), Gage Ernsberger (East Noble), Evan Eshbach (DeKalb), Isaac Farnsworth (Snider), Drew Federspiel (Norwell), Kade Fuelling (Bellmont), Alec Grinsfelder (Homestead), Richie Gross (Carroll), Colin Hahn (Woodlan), Noah Johnson (Eastside), Micah Kirk (Carroll), Jason Kochanski (Bishop Dwenger), Evan Minger (Concordia), Luke Neuhaus (Concordia), Caleb Nixon (DeKalb), Gavin Pfefferkorn (Eastside), Benjamin Schreck (Bishop Dwenger), Hunter Teichman (Heritage), Conner Torson (Norwell), Trevor Wiedenhoeft (Woodlan), Quaon Williams (New Haven), Breann Barger (Norwell), Mackenzie Cox (DeKalb), Kayla Fenstermaker (Angola), Brayden Lickey (Columbia City), Rylie Parker (Homestead), Kaylee Patton (Warsaw), Addison Ruby (DeKalb), Grace Schrader (Columbia City), Olivia Shearer (Columbia City), Allyson Stuckey (DeKalb) and Carissa Wiegman (Bishop Dwenger).