Tuesday, March 17, 2020 11:30 pm
North/South All-Star games postponed
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Hoosier Basketball Magazine announced Tuesday that the 2020 North/South Indiana All-Star Classic, which was scheduled to be held at Heritage Hills on April 5, cannot be held on that date due to the spread of COVID-19. The organizers hope to hold the event at a later date.
Homestead's Sydney Graber has been named to the girls roster. No local players were named to the boys roster, which was also released Tuesday.
The full rosters are listed below:
GIRLS ROSTER
COACHES
Kim Brown (Heritage Hills)
Tyler Choate (Evansville North)
Chris Giffin (Lawrence North)
Kathie Layden (Northwestern)
Players
Kendall Bostic, Northwestern, Michigan State
Darrian Carmean, Vincennes Lincoln, Southern Indiana
Ella Collier, Danville, Marian
Katie Davidson, Lawrence North, Miami of Ohio
Khera Goss, Ben Davis, Toledo
Sydney Graber, Homestead, Central Michigan
Kenna Hisle, Evansville North, Southern Indiana
Sydney Jacobsen, Harrison (West Lafayette), Ashland
Madeline Lawrence, Winchester, Indiana Wesleyan
Madison Layden, Northwestern, Purdue
Rachel Loobie, Franklin Central, Central Michigan
Jewel McCormick, Springs Valley, UNDECIDED
Jasmine McWilliams, North Central (Marion), Northwestern
Brooke Nottingham, Jasper, UNDECIDED
Meredith Raley, Gibson Southern, Southern Indiana
Dash Shaw, Crown Point, UNDECIDED
Tia Tolbert, Vincennes Rivet, IU-East
Alana Vinson, Roncalli, Eastern Illinois
Syndey Watkins, Heritage Christian, Miami of Ohio
Madison Webb, Bedford North Lawrence, SIU-Edwardsville
Kristian Young, Lawrence North, Illinois-Chicago
Macie Zink, Forest Park, IU-Southeast
* Honorary Player - Selected, but injured
Nan Garcia, Jeffersonville, Penn State
# Selected Players but unable to attend
Allison Bosse, Brownsburg, Marian
RaShaya Kyle, Marion, Purdue
Sydney Parrish, Hamilton Southeastern, Oregon
BOYS ROSTER
COACHES
Mark Galloway (Culver Academies)
Nate Hawkins (Heritage Hills)
Heath Howington (North Posey)
Rob Yoder (Westview)
Players
Brayton Bailey, Bedford North Lawrence, UNDECIDED
Braxton Barnhizer, Lafayette Jeff, UNDECIDED
Murray Becher, Heritage Hills, UNDECIDED
Tre Coleman, Jeffersonville, Nevada
Johnell Davis, Gary 21st Century, Florida Atlantic
Trey Galloway, Culver Academies, Indiana
Maximus Gizzi, New Palestine, Marian
Julien Hunter, New Albany, UNDECIDED
Anthony Leal, Bloomington South, Indiana
Mabor Majak, Hamilton Southeastern, Cleveland State
Sincere McMahon, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks, Western Illinois
Grant Niehaus, Washington, UNDECIDED
Keegan O'Neill, Barr-Reeve, Indianapolis
Nijel Pack, Lawrence Central, Kansas State
Tayson Parker, Northwestern, Indiana Wesleyan
Tony Perkins, Lawrence North, Iowa
Kiyron Powell, Evansville Bosse, Houston
Josiah Ricketts, North Posey, UNDECIDED
Simon Scherry, Heritage Hills, Evansville (baseball)
Jake Wadding, Chesterton, Grace
Andrew Welage, Greensburg, Wright State
Charlie Yoder, Westview, UNDECIDED
# Selected Player but unable to attend
Carson Barrett, Lafayette Central Catholic, walk-on Purdue
Dre Davis, Lawrence Central, Louisville
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter