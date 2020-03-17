North/South All-Star games postponed

Hoosier Basketball Magazine announced Tuesday that the 2020 North/South Indiana All-Star Classic, which was scheduled to be held at Heritage Hills on April 5, cannot be held on that date due to the spread of COVID-19. The organizers hope to hold the event at a later date.

Homestead's Sydney Graber has been named to the girls roster. No local players were named to the boys roster, which was also released Tuesday.

The full rosters are listed below:

GIRLS ROSTER

COACHES

Kim Brown (Heritage Hills)

Tyler Choate (Evansville North)

Chris Giffin (Lawrence North)

Kathie Layden (Northwestern)

Players

Kendall Bostic, Northwestern, Michigan State

Darrian Carmean, Vincennes Lincoln, Southern Indiana

Ella Collier, Danville, Marian

Katie Davidson, Lawrence North, Miami of Ohio

Khera Goss, Ben Davis, Toledo

Sydney Graber, Homestead, Central Michigan

Kenna Hisle, Evansville North, Southern Indiana

Sydney Jacobsen, Harrison (West Lafayette), Ashland

Madeline Lawrence, Winchester, Indiana Wesleyan

Madison Layden, Northwestern, Purdue

Rachel Loobie, Franklin Central, Central Michigan

Jewel McCormick, Springs Valley, UNDECIDED

Jasmine McWilliams, North Central (Marion), Northwestern

Brooke Nottingham, Jasper, UNDECIDED

Meredith Raley, Gibson Southern, Southern Indiana

Dash Shaw, Crown Point, UNDECIDED

Tia Tolbert, Vincennes Rivet, IU-East

Alana Vinson, Roncalli, Eastern Illinois

Syndey Watkins, Heritage Christian, Miami of Ohio

Madison Webb, Bedford North Lawrence, SIU-Edwardsville

Kristian Young, Lawrence North, Illinois-Chicago

Macie Zink, Forest Park, IU-Southeast

* Honorary Player - Selected, but injured

Nan Garcia, Jeffersonville, Penn State

# Selected Players but unable to attend

Allison Bosse, Brownsburg, Marian

RaShaya Kyle, Marion, Purdue

Sydney Parrish, Hamilton Southeastern, Oregon

BOYS ROSTER

COACHES

Mark Galloway (Culver Academies)

Nate Hawkins (Heritage Hills)

Heath Howington (North Posey)

Rob Yoder (Westview)

Players

Brayton Bailey, Bedford North Lawrence, UNDECIDED

Braxton Barnhizer, Lafayette Jeff, UNDECIDED

Murray Becher, Heritage Hills, UNDECIDED

Tre Coleman, Jeffersonville, Nevada

Johnell Davis, Gary 21st Century, Florida Atlantic

Trey Galloway, Culver Academies, Indiana

Maximus Gizzi, New Palestine, Marian

Julien Hunter, New Albany, UNDECIDED

Anthony Leal, Bloomington South, Indiana

Mabor Majak, Hamilton Southeastern, Cleveland State

Sincere McMahon, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks, Western Illinois

Grant Niehaus, Washington, UNDECIDED

Keegan O'Neill, Barr-Reeve, Indianapolis

Nijel Pack, Lawrence Central, Kansas State

Tayson Parker, Northwestern, Indiana Wesleyan

Tony Perkins, Lawrence North, Iowa

Kiyron Powell, Evansville Bosse, Houston

Josiah Ricketts, North Posey, UNDECIDED

Simon Scherry, Heritage Hills, Evansville (baseball)

Jake Wadding, Chesterton, Grace

Andrew Welage, Greensburg, Wright State

Charlie Yoder, Westview, UNDECIDED

# Selected Player but unable to attend

Carson Barrett, Lafayette Central Catholic, walk-on Purdue

Dre Davis, Lawrence Central, Louisville