The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, March 17, 2020 11:30 pm

    North/South All-Star games postponed

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Hoosier Basketball Magazine announced Tuesday that the 2020 North/South Indiana All-Star Classic, which was scheduled to be held at Heritage Hills on April 5, cannot be held on that date due to the spread of COVID-19. The organizers hope to hold the event at a later date.

    Homestead's Sydney Graber has been named to the girls roster. No local players were named to the boys roster, which was also released Tuesday.

    The full rosters are listed below:

    GIRLS ROSTER

    COACHES

    Kim Brown (Heritage Hills)

    Tyler Choate (Evansville North)

    Chris Giffin (Lawrence North)

    Kathie Layden (Northwestern)

    Players 

    Kendall Bostic, Northwestern, Michigan State

    Darrian Carmean, Vincennes Lincoln, Southern Indiana

    Ella Collier, Danville, Marian

    Katie Davidson, Lawrence North, Miami of Ohio

    Khera Goss, Ben Davis, Toledo

    Sydney Graber, Homestead, Central Michigan

    Kenna Hisle, Evansville North, Southern Indiana

    Sydney Jacobsen, Harrison (West Lafayette), Ashland

    Madeline Lawrence, Winchester, Indiana Wesleyan

    Madison Layden, Northwestern, Purdue

    Rachel Loobie, Franklin Central, Central Michigan

    Jewel McCormick, Springs Valley, UNDECIDED

    Jasmine McWilliams, North Central (Marion), Northwestern

    Brooke Nottingham, Jasper, UNDECIDED

    Meredith Raley, Gibson Southern, Southern Indiana

    Dash Shaw, Crown Point, UNDECIDED

    Tia Tolbert, Vincennes Rivet, IU-East

    Alana Vinson, Roncalli, Eastern Illinois

    Syndey Watkins, Heritage Christian, Miami of Ohio

    Madison Webb, Bedford North Lawrence, SIU-Edwardsville

    Kristian Young, Lawrence North, Illinois-Chicago

    Macie Zink, Forest Park, IU-Southeast

     

    * Honorary Player - Selected, but injured

    Nan Garcia, Jeffersonville, Penn State

     

    # Selected Players but unable to attend

    Allison Bosse, Brownsburg, Marian

    RaShaya Kyle, Marion, Purdue

    Sydney Parrish, Hamilton Southeastern, Oregon

     

     

    BOYS ROSTER

    COACHES

    Mark Galloway (Culver Academies)

    Nate Hawkins (Heritage Hills)

    Heath Howington (North Posey)

    Rob Yoder (Westview)

    Players

    Brayton Bailey, Bedford North Lawrence, UNDECIDED

    Braxton Barnhizer, Lafayette Jeff, UNDECIDED

    Murray Becher, Heritage Hills, UNDECIDED

    Tre Coleman, Jeffersonville, Nevada

    Johnell Davis, Gary 21st Century, Florida Atlantic

    Trey Galloway, Culver Academies, Indiana

    Maximus Gizzi, New Palestine, Marian

    Julien Hunter, New Albany, UNDECIDED

    Anthony Leal, Bloomington South, Indiana

    Mabor Majak, Hamilton Southeastern, Cleveland State

    Sincere McMahon, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks, Western Illinois

    Grant Niehaus, Washington, UNDECIDED

    Keegan O'Neill, Barr-Reeve, Indianapolis

    Nijel Pack, Lawrence Central, Kansas State

    Tayson Parker, Northwestern, Indiana Wesleyan

    Tony Perkins, Lawrence North, Iowa

    Kiyron Powell, Evansville Bosse, Houston

    Josiah Ricketts, North Posey, UNDECIDED

    Simon Scherry, Heritage Hills, Evansville (baseball)

    Jake Wadding, Chesterton, Grace

    Andrew Welage, Greensburg, Wright State

    Charlie Yoder, Westview, UNDECIDED

     

    # Selected Player but unable to attend

    Carson Barrett, Lafayette Central Catholic, walk-on Purdue

    Dre Davis, Lawrence Central, Louisville

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article