Boys basketball tournament canceled

The IHSAA announced Thursday afternoon that the remainder of the boys basketball state tournament has been canceled.

The decision followed the announcement by Governor Eric Holcomb that all Indiana schools will remain closed until May 1 to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Games had been halted before the regional championships, which were scheduled for last Saturday.

Six local teams remained alive in the tournament: Snider and New Haven in Class 4A, Norwell and Leo in Class 3A and Churubusco and Blackhawk Christian in Class 2A.

All other winter sports have concluded their seasons. According to the IHSAA release, further updates on spring sports will be made at a later date.