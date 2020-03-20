IHSAA decides to promote Neidig to next commissioner

INDIANAPOLIS — The IHSAA executive committee named John (Paul) Neidig its next commissioner on Friday, less than 24 hours after outgoing commissioner Bobby Cox announced the first cancellation of the boys basketball tournament in more than a century.

In January, Cox announced he would be retiring. Neidig will officially take over Aug. 1.

The 56-year-old Neidig, a native of Poseyville, Indiana, has spent 34 years in secondary education and athletic administration and has served as an IHSAA assistant commissioner since 2017. During his career, he's presided over boys basketball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls track and field and unified track and field.

He will become the 11th commissioner in the governing body's history.

“I’m very humbled to be chosen to become the next commissioner of the IHSAA,” Neidig said in a statement. “I’m proud to be a part of this organization and lead it into the future. Our primary focus will continue to be promoting and supporting education-based athletics in our state. Also, I ask everyone to please be safe during these unprecedented times. Listen to our state’s health experts and take care of yourselves and your family and we will get through these difficult times.”

Neidig spent 31-years working in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp., serving in various roles including chief of staff, deputy chief of staff, chief administrative officer and athletics director in addition to working as a teacher and head coach of the boys basketball team.

He worked on the IHSAA's board of directors from 2004 to 2017 and was chairman of the executive committee three times.

“Paul has some great thoughts and ideas about how to continue leading the association and its member schools," executive committee chairman and Knightstown athletic director Matt Martin said. “We feel the organization is in great hands and we look forward to working with him.”